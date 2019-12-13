MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts, 18 Shake Rag St., will debut its 2019-2020 winter writers-in-residence series, featuring award-winning Wisconsin writers and poets on Wednesdays at the Lind Pavilion, 411 Commerce St.
Each reading will end with a half-hour open mic.
7 p.m. Dec. 18: Robert Russell, 2019 Wisconsin People & Ideas Poetry Contest Winner. For more than 10 years, the Madison-based writer was co-producer of the “Radio Literature” program on WORT-FM and was coordinator for the CheapAtAnyPrice poetry series. Russell led the Madison National Poetry Slam teams from 1992 to 1994 and has taught poetry in high schools and colleges. His short fiction and poetry have been published in literary magazines and anthologies and his chapbook, “Witness.”
7 p.m. Jan. 8: Christina Clancy, Council for Wisconsin Writers Kay W. Levin Award for Short Nonfiction. Clancy’s debut novel, “The Second Home,” will be published in June by St. Martin’s Press. The novel reflects the Madison author’s obsession with old houses, family, Cape Cod and summer vacation. She holds a Ph.D. in creative writing from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and taught creative writing at Beloit College.
7 p.m. Jan. 15: Marilyn Annucci, Council for Wisconsin Writers Edna Meudt Poetry Book Award. Annucci’s writing has appeared in journals and anthologies. Her collection of poems, “The Arrows That Choose Us,” won the 2018 Press 53 Poetry Award and the Council of Wisconsin Writers’ Edna Meudt Poetry Book Award. She also is the author of “Luck,” a chapbook of poems from Parallel Press, and “Waiting Room,” winner of the 2012 Sunken Garden Poetry Prize. Originally from Massachusetts, she worked for 10 years as a writer and editor before earning a Master in Fine Arts from the University of Pittsburgh. She is a professor in the Department of Languages and Literatures at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
7 p.m. Jan. 22: Laura Jean Baker, Council for Wisconsin Writers Norbert Blei/August Derleth Nonfiction Book Award. Baker writes where mental health, crime and family intersect. She earned her Master of Fine Arts in creative writing from the University of Michigan. Her essays have been published widely, her work has been twice nominated for a Pushcart Prize, and her essay, “Year of the Tiger,” was a Notable Essay in “Best American Essays 2013.” Her memoir, “The Motherhood Affidavits,” was released in 2018. She is at work on her second book.
7 p.m. Jan. 29: Steve Fox, 2019 Wisconsin People & Ideas Fiction Contest Winner. Fox’s writing has appeared in or has been recognized by Creative Wisconsin, The Iowa Review, The Midwest Review, Midwestern Gothic, The Masters Review and the Wisconsin Writers Association. Fox lives in Hudson and studies creative writing at The Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis.
7 p.m. Feb. 26: Margaret Rozga, 2019-2020 Wisconsin Poet Laureate. Rozga, a lifelong Wisconsin resident, lives in Milwaukee. She earned her Bachelor of Arts at Alverno College and a Master of Arts and Ph.D. in English at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. An emeritus professor of English at the University of Wisconsin-Waukesha, she continues to teach a poetry workshops for continuing education students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Waukesha campus. Rozga’s poems draw on her experiences and interests as an educator, reader and researcher, parent and advocate for social and racial justice. Her first book, “200 Nights and One Day,” was awarded a bronze medal in poetry in the 2009 Independent Publishers Book Awards and named an outstanding achievement in poetry for 2009 by the Wisconsin Library Association. She has published three additional collections and her work was nominated for inclusion in the 2005 “Best New Poets” anthology and for a Pushcart Prize.
7 p.m. March 4: Kathryn Gahl, Council for Wisconsin Writers Lorine Niedecker Poetry Award. Gahl earned a Bachelor of Science in English at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and a Bachelor of Science in nursing at Syracuse (N.Y.) University. Her poems and stories are published in journals, and she’s been a finalist for numerous awards.
7 p.m. March 18: Liam Callanan, Council for Wisconsin Writers Edna Ferber Fiction Book Award. Callanan calls Wisconsin home and is the author of two novels — “The Cloud Atlas,” an Edgar Award finalist set in World War II Alaska, and “All Saints,” set in a beachfront high school in California, as well as a short story collection, “Listen and Other Stories.” He teaches in the English department of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. This reading will take place at the Mineral Point Public Library, 137 High St.
7 p.m. March 25: William Stobb, Council for Wisconsin Writers Zona Gale Short Fiction Award. Stobb is a poet and fiction writer, professor, editor and audio art enthusiast. He holds a Ph.D. in rhetoric and is an associate professor of English at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He also is part of the editorial team at Conduit magazine and its book-publishing arm, Conduit Books & Ephemera.
