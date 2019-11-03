HARDCOVER FICTION

1. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper

2. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

3. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese

4. The Guardians, John Grisham, Doubleday

5. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

6. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House

7. Agent Running in the Field, John le Carré, Viking

8. The Night Fire, Michael Connelly, Little Brown

9. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books

10. The Institute, Stephen King, Scribner

11. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press

12. Ninth House, Leigh Bardugo, Flatiron Books

13. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday

14. What Happens in Paradise, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown

15. Red at the Bone, Jacqueline Woodson, Riverhead Books

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow, Little Brown

2. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown

3. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday

4. Me, Elton John, Holt

5. Blowout, Rachel Maddow, Crown

6. Letters from an Astrophysicist, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Norton

7. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

8. Dear Girls, Ali Wong, Random House

9. Permanent Record, Edward Snowden, Metropolitan Books

10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper

11. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Norton

12. Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse, John Lithgow, Chronicle Prism

13. Year of the Monkey, Patti Smith, Knopf

14. Nothing Fancy: Unfussy Food for Having People Over, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter

15. The Book of Gutsy Women, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, S&S

TRADE

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial

2. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper

3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

5. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty, Flatiron

Books

6. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin

7. Killing Commendatore, Haruki Murakami, Vintage

8. The Best American Short Stories 2019, Anthony Doerr, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.), Mariner

9. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine

10. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks, Grand Central

11. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow

12. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, Anchor

13. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin

14. A Spark of Light, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine

15. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S

2. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

3. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay

4. Leadership: In Turbulent Times, Doris Kearns Goodwin, S&S

5. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau

6. In Pieces, Sally Field, Grand Central

7. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press

8. The Spy and the Traitor, Ben Macintyre, Broadway Books

9. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press

10. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau

11. Braving the Wilderness, Brené Brown, Random House

12. These Truths: A History of the United States, Jill Lepore, Norton

13. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin

14. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press

15. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau

MASS MARKET

1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell

2. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin

3. Doctor Sleep, Stephen King, Pocket

4. Dark Sacred Night, Michael Connelly, Vision

5. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell

6. Target: Alex Cross, James Patterson, Vision

7. The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt, Little Brown

8. Red War, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Pocket

9. We Were the Lucky

Ones, Georgia Hunter, Penguin

10. Shadow Tyrants, Clive Cussler, Boyd Morrison, Putnam

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

2. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second

3. A Tale of Magic ..., Chris Colfer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

4. White Bird: A Wonder Story, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers

5. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

6. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams

7. Astrophysics for Young People in a Hurry, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Norton Young Readers

8. Beverly, Right Here, Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick

9. Allies, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press

10. Dog Man Guide to Creating Comics in 3-D, Kate Howard, Dav Pilkey (Illus.), Scholastic

11. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

12. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

13. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

14. Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, Jason Reynolds, Alexander Nabaum (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books

15. The Okay Witch, Emma Steinkellner, Aladdin

YOUNG ADULT

1. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books

2. Pumpkinheads, Rainbow Rowell, Faith Erin Hicks (Illus.), First Second

3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

4. The Beautiful, Renee Ahdieh, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

5. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Penguin

6. Bridge of Clay, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers

7. Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)

8. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

9. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers

10. Salt to the Sea, Ruta Sepetys, Penguin

11. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin

12. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers

13. Cursed, Thomas Wheeler, Frank Miller (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

14. Are You Listening?, Tillie Walden, First Second

15. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon, Ember

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

1. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Puffin

2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

3. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman

4. Sulwe, Lupita Nyong’o, Vashti Harrison (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

5. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers

6. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop

7. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam

8. Dr. Seuss’s Spooky Things, Dr. Seuss, Tom Brannon (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

9. Good Night, Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers

10. Grumpy Monkey, Suzanne Lang, Max Lang (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

11. The Scarecrow, Beth Ferry, The Fan Brothers (Illus.), Harper

12. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial

13. Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You, Sonia Sotomayor, Rafael López (Illus.), Philomel Books

14. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

15. Where’s the Witch?, Ingela P. Arrhenius (Illus.), Nosy Crow

CHILDREN’S SERIES

1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix

2. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

3. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

4. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ann Waldron, et al., Penguin Workshop

5. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion

6. The Last Kids on Earth (hardcover and paperback), Max Brallier, Douglas Holgate (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers

7. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix (hardcover and paperback), Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier (Illus.), Scholastic

8. The Book of Dust (hardcover and paperback), Philip Pullman, Knopf Books for Young Readers

9. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House

10. Dork Diaries (hardcover and paperback), Rachel Renée Russell, Aladdin

