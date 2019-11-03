HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
2. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
3. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
4. The Guardians, John Grisham, Doubleday
5. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
6. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
7. Agent Running in the Field, John le Carré, Viking
8. The Night Fire, Michael Connelly, Little Brown
9. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
10. The Institute, Stephen King, Scribner
11. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
12. Ninth House, Leigh Bardugo, Flatiron Books
13. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
14. What Happens in Paradise, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown
15. Red at the Bone, Jacqueline Woodson, Riverhead Books
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow, Little Brown
2. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
3. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday
4. Me, Elton John, Holt
5. Blowout, Rachel Maddow, Crown
6. Letters from an Astrophysicist, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Norton
7. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
8. Dear Girls, Ali Wong, Random House
9. Permanent Record, Edward Snowden, Metropolitan Books
10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper
11. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Norton
12. Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse, John Lithgow, Chronicle Prism
13. Year of the Monkey, Patti Smith, Knopf
14. Nothing Fancy: Unfussy Food for Having People Over, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter
15. The Book of Gutsy Women, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, S&S
TRADE
PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial
2. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
5. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty, Flatiron
6. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin
7. Killing Commendatore, Haruki Murakami, Vintage
8. The Best American Short Stories 2019, Anthony Doerr, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.), Mariner
9. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
10. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks, Grand Central
11. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
12. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, Anchor
13. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
14. A Spark of Light, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine
15. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S
2. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
3. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
4. Leadership: In Turbulent Times, Doris Kearns Goodwin, S&S
5. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau
6. In Pieces, Sally Field, Grand Central
7. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
8. The Spy and the Traitor, Ben Macintyre, Broadway Books
9. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
10. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
11. Braving the Wilderness, Brené Brown, Random House
12. These Truths: A History of the United States, Jill Lepore, Norton
13. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin
14. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press
15. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
3. Doctor Sleep, Stephen King, Pocket
4. Dark Sacred Night, Michael Connelly, Vision
5. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
6. Target: Alex Cross, James Patterson, Vision
7. The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt, Little Brown
8. Red War, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Pocket
9. We Were the Lucky
Ones, Georgia Hunter, Penguin
10. Shadow Tyrants, Clive Cussler, Boyd Morrison, Putnam
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
2. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
3. A Tale of Magic ..., Chris Colfer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
4. White Bird: A Wonder Story, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
5. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
7. Astrophysics for Young People in a Hurry, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Norton Young Readers
8. Beverly, Right Here, Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick
9. Allies, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
10. Dog Man Guide to Creating Comics in 3-D, Kate Howard, Dav Pilkey (Illus.), Scholastic
11. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, Jason Reynolds, Alexander Nabaum (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
15. The Okay Witch, Emma Steinkellner, Aladdin
YOUNG ADULT
1. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
2. Pumpkinheads, Rainbow Rowell, Faith Erin Hicks (Illus.), First Second
3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
4. The Beautiful, Renee Ahdieh, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
5. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Penguin
6. Bridge of Clay, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
7. Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
8. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
9. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
10. Salt to the Sea, Ruta Sepetys, Penguin
11. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
12. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers
13. Cursed, Thomas Wheeler, Frank Miller (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
14. Are You Listening?, Tillie Walden, First Second
15. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon, Ember
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Puffin
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman
4. Sulwe, Lupita Nyong’o, Vashti Harrison (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
5. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
6. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
7. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
8. Dr. Seuss’s Spooky Things, Dr. Seuss, Tom Brannon (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. Good Night, Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
10. Grumpy Monkey, Suzanne Lang, Max Lang (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
11. The Scarecrow, Beth Ferry, The Fan Brothers (Illus.), Harper
12. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
13. Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You, Sonia Sotomayor, Rafael López (Illus.), Philomel Books
14. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
15. Where’s the Witch?, Ingela P. Arrhenius (Illus.), Nosy Crow
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
3. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ann Waldron, et al., Penguin Workshop
5. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. The Last Kids on Earth (hardcover and paperback), Max Brallier, Douglas Holgate (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
7. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix (hardcover and paperback), Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier (Illus.), Scholastic
8. The Book of Dust (hardcover and paperback), Philip Pullman, Knopf Books for Young Readers
9. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
10. Dork Diaries (hardcover and paperback), Rachel Renée Russell, Aladdin