The expert baker and actress Blake Lively is addicted to cupcakes! On Instagram, she declared she has a craving for Sprinkles, saying, “Why can’t I quit you?” Model Gigi Hadid is obsessed with Grasshopper Pie — and when she can’t get to her favorite ice cream shop for a dose, she says she “just Postmates pints of it to my apartment.”

Nothing special here, apparently. A poll by researchers at the University of Michigan Medicine found that 44% Americans age 50 to 80 have at least one symptom of food addiction and 13% are very addicted — and it’s not driving them to eat fruits and vegetables! It’s highly processed and junk/fast foods with empty calories and added salt, sugars, syrups and unhealthy fats that they’re fixated on.

Recommended for you

Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.