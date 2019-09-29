My aunt recently left me a telephone message. Call me as soon as I can, she said. I have an important question.
I wondered if she was feeling ill. However, while fatigue is one side effect of being 79 years old, it is not the symptom my aunt experiences.
Heredity left her with dazzling looks when she was young — a Lauren Bacall with a pixie cut. But accompanying that was dementia, which is beginning to crest.
When I rang her at her Atlanta home, I could hear cable news in the background. The television sits across from a white couch that snakes across her cozy living room. Usually, magazines are piled atop it and, apparently, so was a notebook.
“These days, I write things down,” she said. “I want to remember.”
My aunt asked me if I recalled her childhood home in Newburgh, N.Y., where my grandparents constructed their home along a mountain ridge that overlooks the Hudson River.
I could hear shuffling in the background.
“Where are my glasses, dammit,” my aunt growled. “You know where they are? I moved my head just now — they fell down my nose.”
She laughed, then continued.
“I don’t know if you remember, but back when Trump was elected, he said he was a wonderful student.”
It happens that one of the schools the president attended as a teen was the New York Military Academy, located about 15 minutes from my grandparents’ house.
“When he got his grades, he hid them there at the entrance to that military academy,” she said. “Trump hid his grades on Route 9. He put them in a box and dug a hole and put them in. Have you got it so far?”
“Uh huh,” I said.
“So anyway, when he became president, they asked him what kind of a student he was. He said he was a very good student. Well, he wasn’t a good student and all of that was put in a box. Like a metal box.”
“Uh huh.”
“Now this story is very important. Why is it important? Because he lied about when they asked him when he became president about what kind of a student he was. And to me, you could write this story.”
There has been some controversy about the president’s academic performance; but my aunt is convinced that Trump grabbed a shovel and buried his past.
“He probably thinks it’s pretty safe over there,” she said.
“How could it be safe if you know about it? Someone else has to know if you know.”
“They do?”
“Yeah, because how else would you have heard about it?”
“Why don’t I know that? It’s all written here, but not how I found out.”
She paused. “I wrote Newburgh, N.Y. I made a picture of the mountain and the road coming down and how you turn when you get to Route 9.”
I suggested that of all the things that bother those who don’t like Trump, clandestine grade reports are probably the least concerning.
“That’s true, but I remember what he said when he became president, that he was a great student and we know he wasn’t,” she said.
My aunt spends most of the day watching the news. As such, the person with the largest presence in her life is the president. I don’t think his grades were placed inside a metal box, but it is beginning to feel that her mind is and the lid is shutting.
She jumps at another headline.
“Let me tell you what it says on the TV. ‘Trump hires law firm to fight bid to get his tax returns.’”
I interrupt her. “You should watch a good movie. Stop watching this.”
“But I like it.”