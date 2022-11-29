Culminating this series of columns celebrating 20 years as a Telegraph Herald columnist, I hand over the page to you, dear readers. Your responses have ranged from touching to hilarious to corrective to absolutely funereal.
Des Moines Register writer Donald Kaul once commented that his column was titled, “Over the Coffee,” because it gave readers permission to use his articles as a blotter for their spilled java. French novelist Daniel Pennac created a “Readers Bill of Rights,” which includes the rights to not read and the right to skip pages.
Considering responses from readers of my columns through the years, I would add the right to disagree and the right to take topics a lot further.
Formerly writing for national publications, I almost never heard directly from readers. Within months of my earliest TH columns, however, I was stopped outside the library by a man asking, “Aren’t you that writer lady from the TH?”
There’s nothing like a local newspaper.
Frequently you respond to Christmas columns. One year I decried oddball Christmas gifts like Weight Watchers membership, the Un-Game and the anatomically correct Baby Tenderlove male doll (turned into a squirter by our son). I also owned up to my inner Scrooge, declaring holidays ruined by shopping and decorating too early — before Halloween. Worse, I labeled Milwaukee legend Billie the Brownie “the ultimate narc to Santa.”
A week later I found a note from Woody, a neighbor who passed my house on his way home each day from his job at the Telegraph Herald: “Are you the same person who used to leave your wreath on the front door ’til Easter? Over compensation?”
The wreath was down by Groundhog Day that year.
But reader Charleen became misty-eyed about my portrayal of Billie the Brownie and emailed a photo of her Billie the Brownie ornament with a note, “Thank you for renewing my memories of Christmas.”
Occasionally my writing is used by readers upon the death of loved ones. During Anise’s funeral, one of her family read from my column about her. When piano teacher Mr. Ferber passed on, his wife told me she’d put my column alongside him in the casket.
The poor man — as if those years he had to tolerate my piano playing weren’t bad enough.
Among the most touching reader mail followed columns about the deaths of my brothers, Mom Tweety and my sis-in-law, Dora, on 9/11:
“I lost a brother, too. Hang in there.”
“Because of reading your column, I feel as if I knew your brother Chris.”
“I just read your thoughtful 9/11 writing. It was very emotional since we all have memories of where we were when hearing of or seeing this nation’s tragedy. — Carol”
Occasionally columns were carried into community affairs. A column about my niece was used at a Milwaukee center for people with Down syndrome and mental disabilities. Another reader quoted from my column at a Dubuque Community School District board meeting about delaying high school morning start-up time by a few hours.
I suspect most readers think, “That Fischer. What does she know anyway!”
Carol Fincel responded to my failed farmer column by attempting to teach me the habits of vegetables and plants. I never did catch on.
Family has suffered the worst of it. Upon reading several of my columns, our son replied, “It didn’t happen that way, mom.” I remind him that I hold the pen. Mom Tweety started interrupting our conversations with, “But you can’t write about this for the newspaper.” Then she’d chuckle, “Oh, go ahead. Who cares.”
Just when I think rotten tomatoes are headed my way, readers surprise me. I once encouraged people to use their cloth bags instead of accumulating yet more plastic which results in GPOP, the Great Pacific Ocean Patch, “a veritable floating island of plastic bags and bottles, discarded Legos, rubber tires, computer monitors and more” which infiltrate fish, birds and other wildlife (some of which ends up on our dinner plates).
Dozens of email responses poured in:
“I have been showing the ‘Bag It’ movie to the community for a year now and have reached about 2000 people. To. make a difference, we need to come from many angles so I appreciate your article and would like to join you in the ‘Un-Bag Lady’ club. — Bev”
“We have a multitude of reusable bags but always seem to forget them. Still, we carry our purchases home naked (as you called it). I enjoyed the article and hope more citizens of Dubuque will go “bagless””— Steven”
“I am going to use fabric that I have been storing for years to gift wrap all family presents from now on. Thank you for the inspiration. — Judy”
Among my favorites are your humorous remarks. When I write about the English language — wayward spelling, British vs. American terms, slang and the like, inevitably my inbox fills with corrections. One reader whom I’ve come to call the professor, sends along the etymology of Anglo Saxon and Germanic roots. I’ve never met him face-to-face but I feel as if I could pick him out of a crowd.
After writing about how men are incapable of skipping correctly, the next days’ voicemail greeted me with, “Hi, Katie. This is Bernie over at the high school,” he said laughing out of control. “I just want you to know that a bunch of us coaches tried skipping in the hall, and you’re right. We can’t.”
This past summer as I was about to undergo a medical procedure, masked and in a medical gown, I looked up groggily at the nurse who was checking my birthdate, etc. Even in my near-sedated state I heard her say, “Aren’t you Katherine Fischer who writes for the TH?”
The procedure? A colonoscopy. Something about my columns must’ve resonated.
Thanks to all of you, dear readers. Thanks for the laughs, the insights and mostly for sticking with columns like this to the end. Without you, I’d be out of a job.
