Event: Jackyl
Time/date: 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
Site: Q Casino and Hotel Showroom, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Cost: Tickets start at $25 and are available at QCasinoAndHotel.com or at Guest Services. The show will be standing room only. Attendees must be 21 or older.
Online: www.jackyl.com
Tidbits
• Southern rockers Jackyl are celebrating the 25th year since its debut release with the appropriately-titled compilation, “25,” which came out in July.
• The 18-track set features such hits as “Down on Me,” “The Lumberjack,” “Push Comes to Shove” and “Favorite Sin,” as well as two previously unreleased tracks including a live rendition of “Redneck Punk,” as well as a cover of Black Oak Arkansas’ “Hot and Nasty.”
• Bursting on the scene with its self-titled, platinum-certified debut album in 1992, Jackyl has made a name for itself as a live band that has continued to deliver on its studio recordings, as evidenced on such subsequent albums as 1994’s gold-certified “Push Comes to Shove” and 2016’s “ROWYCO.”
Quotable, from band member Jesse Dupree
• “At the time we first hit the scene, we were told by quite a few interviewers and fans that we sounded like a cross between Black Oak Arkansas and AC/DC. While we were very familiar with AC/DC, we were not with Black Oak Arkansas. We went back and listened, and were blown away — so much so, that we recorded a cover of one of their most kick ass tunes, ‘Hot and Nasty,’ which is now finally getting its release on this comp.”
• “It’s not about coming to see a Jackyl show, it’s about coming to be a part of it. Every show becomes a family reunion.”