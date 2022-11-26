We just celebrated Thanksgiving Day, remembering the pilgrims who prepared a feast to thank and welcome the indigenous people in a gesture of friendship. Every year we invite friends and family for a Thanksgiving meal. On that day, we express thanks for the good gifts given to us.
Every day is a day of giving thanks. I wonder how many of us feel that way when the alarm clock goes off at 6 a.m.
Because I was thinking of writing a column on seeing gratitude as a gift, I was intrigued in observing the occasions when people said “thank you.” It was amazing how many “thank yous” I heard as I viewed people’s interactions.
I found myself in stores saying “excuse me” when I passed by people and then saying “thank you.” Perhaps it was out of respect for the person when someone said those two words.
When people did something for someone, there was the ever-ready response, “thank you.”
Showing appreciation to another happens in certain occasions or situations. But gratitude should be more than occasional.
Brother David Steindl-Rast, OSB, a Benedictine monk in Austria, offers a perspective for us to consider.
Steindl-Rast grew up in Nazi-occupied Austria and experienced violence and hardship. He was drafted into the army and later escaped. After the war he studied in Austria. He and his family immigrated to the United States in 1952 where he joined the Benedictine Order in New York.
Today, at 96, he writes and gives lectures on gratefulness. (You can view his talks on TED and on
YouTube.)
Steindl-Rast invites us to live gratefully knowing that every moment is precious. We are to respond to the opportunity and the gift of gratefulness. When we respond to the alarm clock at 6 a.m., choose to be grateful for another day of life with its opportunities of goodness.
At night, review the day and ask yourself what you are grateful for. It helps to be mindful of the gift of gratefulness.
Create a “gratitude jar” and put in it daily written words of thanks.
The gift of gratefulness leads to happiness. A person who has a positive outlook often is a person who is grateful for what is given. If a person looks at a mud puddle, one might see a yukky mess; a positive person sees a possible rainbow.
Looking up at a cloudy day, a positive person sees the sun behind the clouds.
I enjoy the Ziggy cartoon where Ziggy sits on a hillside and sees a beautiful sunset and says, “Go, God, Go.”
To be grateful is to be joyful, show respect for others, enjoy differences among people and share your cheerful spirit.
Meister Eckhart, in medieval times, wrote, “If the only prayer I say is “thank you,” that is enough.
