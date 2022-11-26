We just celebrated Thanksgiving Day, remembering the pilgrims who prepared a feast to thank and welcome the indigenous people in a gesture of friendship. Every year we invite friends and family for a Thanksgiving meal. On that day, we express thanks for the good gifts given to us.

Every day is a day of giving thanks. I wonder how many of us feel that way when the alarm clock goes off at 6 a.m.

Email Marci at blumm@osfdbq.org.

