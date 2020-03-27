Disney’s long-anticipated sequel to “Frozen” is a visual feast, but the story leaves the viewer ice-cold.
Elsa, Anna and the gang embark on a mysterious adventure to uncover an ancient force communicating to Elsa.
The voice talent includes Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff and Sterling K. Brown. The film is directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.
I missed out on “Frozen 2” in theaters, but got the chance to check it out. While I was entertained, I left with little to take away.
The voice cast is uniformly great and charismatic. Menzel’s elegant voice always is a highlight. The chemistry between Menzel and Bell is one of the best aspects, as well.
Gad is hit-or-miss for me, though. His energy as Olaf is ever present, but his material can be annoying. There’s an entire musical sequence involving him that was unnecessary. However, his character is meant for younger viewers so this can be forgiven.
The visual presentation is excellent. The vivid and colorful animation is a treat for the senses. Disney continues to impress with the technical advancements in its animation.
Like the original film, the music stands out. “Frozen 2” boasts an effective musical score, as well as an array of standout original songs. The best ones are “Into the Unknown” and ‘Lost in the Woods.” They’re irresistibly catchy tunes that will stick with you for awhile.
While the film looks and sounds breathtaking, the story was underwhelming. I enjoyed Elsa’s arc, but it fumbles the execution in the third act.
There’s an intriguing set up, but the film rushes to a conclusion that felt half-baked and unearned. Not without some emotional moments, it ultimately flails its way to the finish line.
The emotional impact was rarely felt. Unfortunately, “Frozen 2” is ultimately a victim of the unnecessary sequel treatment. It’s going to be enough for its target audience, but it’ll likely leave something to be desired for the rest.
I’m hoping they put this series to bed. While the likable characters and gorgeous visuals make it watchable, the story felt like an early draft. I give “Frozen 2” 3 stars out of 5.
The film is rated PG and runs for 1 hour and 43 minutes. It’s now streaming on Disney+.