“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
In this follow-up to the 2014 flick, things devolve into kooky as a wild, surreal and wacky escalation spins out of control and our leading lady fades to the background.
Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) is forced out of the Moors and into war as her goddaughter, Aurora (Elle Fanning), plans to marry Prince Philip (Harris Dickinson), merging the fairy and human kingdoms. Of course, there’s only one real problem: Her future mother-in-law. Typical.
Michelle Pfeiffer plays the icy Queen Ingrith, whose slinky side-eye line delivery screams that she’s definitely up to something. It’s fun watching Pfeiffer and Jolie out-diva each other over a spiky family dinner, but for the most part, the film keeps them apart. While Ingrith schemes and plots in her castle, Maleficent gets to know her roots with a trip to the land of the “dark fae,” where she finally encounters her people and learns her true power.
It’s a little bit “A Princess Bride,” and a lotta bit “Fern Gully,” with heavy metaphors for violent colonialization and the genocide of native people under a greedy, fascist government laced throughout. The messages that undergird “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” are important ones. If only they didn’t come wrapped in this goofy, chaotic package. (1:58) PG.
“Closure”
A woman mourning the loss of her mother and a recently ended relationship must travel to Los Angeles to search for her missing sister. With Catia Ojeda, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Tom Choi, Milena Govich, Dee Wallace. Written and directed by Alex Goldberg. (1:30) NR.
“Greener Grass”
Suburban soccer moms vie for social supremacy in this satire written, directed by and starring Jocelyn DeBoer and Dawn Luebbe. With Beck Bennett. (1:35) NR.
“Jay and Silent Bob Reboot”
Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith reprise the roles of the slackers they’ve been playing since Smith’s 1994 indie comedy, “Clerks,” in this new tale. Written and directed by Smith. (1:45) R.
“Jojo Rabbit”
A young boy in Nazi Germany discovers his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in the attic in writer-director Taika Waititi’s satirical fable. With Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Thomasin McKenzie, Waititi. (1:48) PG-13.
“The Lighthouse”
Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe play lighthouse keepers on an isolated island in New England in the 1890s in this balck-and-white fantasy tale. With Valeriia Karaman. Written by Robert Eggers, Max Eggers. Directed by Eggers. (1:49) R.
“Zombieland: Double Tap”
Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Emma Stone reunite to dispatch even more of the undead in this sequel to the 2009 horror comedy. With Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson. Written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Dave Callaham. Directed by Ruben Fleischer. (1:33) R.