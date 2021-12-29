The peace-and-harmony mythology that surrounds smoking marijuana is better off in the movies than in real life. It was pretty funny watching Jack Nicholson as George in “Easy Rider” trying pot for the first time and stammering, “You — you mean marijuana?!” But new research shows it’s not really a laughing matter.
A lab study in Toxicological Studies found that intense but short-term exposure to pot smoke (you don’t even have to inhale from the joint, just be in the room) lowers sperm count and slows sperm motility in male mice and in their future offspring. This just reinforces previous human studies that showed stoned sperm reduces fertility.
There’s also evidence that more and more women are smoking pot while pregnant. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, there has been a significant increase in the number of pregnant women seeking treatment for marijuana abuse over the past 10 years. And one study found that about 20% of pregnant women ages 24 and younger screened positive for marijuana.
Animal studies suggest that using marijuana while pregnant increases the risk of miscarriage. Some associations have been found between marijuana use during pregnancy and developmental and hyperactivity disorders in kids, and research has shown that pregnant women who use marijuana have a 2.3 times greater risk of stillbirth.
So ask yourself — do you want healthy children? If the answer is yes, Dr. Mike believes you shouldn’t smoke or vape anything, cannabis included. That’s a real act of peace-love for yourself and your future family.
Roizen is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at question@GreatAgeReboot.com.