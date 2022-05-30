Memorial Day, the unofficial start to summer will soon arrive, Hoorah!
May brings flowers and the promise of glorious days ahead.
A time for picnics, parties, graduations and vacations.
As we look forward to warm sunny days and family fun,
may we remember what the last Monday in May was meant to signify.
A day to remember the how and why we are so fortunate.
Memorial Day was born from the ashes of the Civil War.
It originally was known as Decoration Day, when in 1868 flowers and flags
were placed on the grave of Civil War soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery.
Over the years it grew into a national tribute
to all who perished while fighting America’s wars.
It’s so important and righteous that we honor
those who gave their life to ensure the freedoms we enjoy today.
Equally so, we must remember our veterans
who survived the call to duty.
For the wounds from military service can and do run deep.
A certificate of discharge is not the end of the line.
America must stand with its veterans.
We must make sure we leave no soldier behind.
Freedom has never been free.
The price that is paid to keep us safe
can be found in the cemeteries, hospitals
and on the streets across America.
As we celebrate on Memorial day, let us keep in mind,
the sacrifice of those who helped pay for our freedom.
Always to be remembered. Never to be forgotten.
“Nemo Resideo” “Leave no one behind.”
P.S. “Actions speak louder than words”
“Lend a helping hand to a veteran”
