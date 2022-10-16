Michael Breitbach has fallen in love with Iowa’s hues this year, and it appears to him that many tourists agree.
The owner of Breitbach’s Country Dining in Balltown, Iowa, has seen more than the usual number of people visit the rural town, not just to visit his famous restaurant but also to walk out to the nearby overlook that provides a view of hundreds of miles of trees that now display seemingly infinite shades of red, yellow and orange.
“It’s the best the colors have been in years,” Breitbach said. “People are all talking about it.”
The tri-state area’s wealth of deciduous trees combined with its rolling topography have long made it a popular destination for those infatuated with taking in nature’s transition to fall colors.
Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation, said thousands of people visit the county every year to find the best views of the local foliage.
This year, he said, the trees have created a particularly appealing collage.
“We have had the perfect weather for the perfect color this year,” Preston said. “Right now is the peak time.”
Every fall, the trees of Iowa are guaranteed to transmogrify their leaves from green to the array of browns, reds, oranges and yellows that are so closely associated with the season, but the vividness and quality of those colors varies each year depending on the weather.
For most of the year, chlorophyll in the leaves used to absorb sunlight renders the leaves bright green. As temperatures decrease and the days become shorter, the chlorophyll begins to break down, giving way to other chemicals in the tree that display colors of yellow, orange and red.
In order to bring out a diverse display, Iowa District Forester David Bridges said the fall weather needs to hit a certain sweet spot, where days are sunny and warm enough and nights are cool but not too chilly.
Additionally, the levels of wind and rain need to be low in order to prevent the decaying leaves from being prematurely stripped from their branches.
“You need that right combination of weather,” Bridges said. “There is this little window when the other colors of the leaves get to shine.”
This year, Bridges said, the weather has been ideal. Leaves on varieties like the walnut and hickory already have turned yellow, while oaks are likely to hold out as long as possible before turning pink or red. He predicted that the leaves would reach their peak color diversity by mid-October.
Iowa District Forrester Alex Hoffman agreed, but he added that the weather could change in the coming weeks to throw the colors off. All it takes is one night of frost to spoil the display, he said.
“You don’t want it to get too cold,” Hoffman said. “It will be interesting to see what happens on these upcoming cold nights.”
For now, though, local officials and experts recommended residents simply try to enjoy the fall colors.
Breitbach recommended people take drives on some of Eastern Iowa’s more scenic roads, like Bellevue-Cascade Road and U.S. 52 from Luxemburg to Guttenberg, in order to see the swathes of trees that smother the rolling hills of the tri-state area.
Preston said Dubuque County has several forested conservation areas perfect for hiking through to see the autumn colors, including Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Area and the Proving Grounds Recreation Area.
“We have a lot of maple trees that turn bright red and yellow,” he said. “That will look great for the foliage.”
Steve Barg, executive director of the Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation, said northwest Illinois also sports several spots that are ideal for viewing the trees. He suggested people visit the Cooke Overlook at Horseshoe Mound Preserve or take a walk along the Galena River Trail.
“I would say the next few weeks will be spectacular,” Barg said. “It’s going to look really beautiful.”
