Hardcover fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
2. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
3. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese, Grove Press
4. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley
5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
6. Yellowface, R. F. Kuang, Morrow
7. The Five-Star Weekend, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
8. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
9. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women, Lisa See, Scribner
10. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
11. The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, Tom Hanks, R. Sikoryak (Illus.), Knopf
12. The Wind Knows My Name, Isabel Allende, Ballantine Books
13. The Guest, Emma Cline, Random House
14. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
15. All the Sinners Bleed, S. A. Cosby, Flatiron Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder, David Grann, Doubleday
2. Pageboy: A Memoir, Elliot Page, Flatiron Books
3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
4. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond, Crown
5. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford, Harmony
6. What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds, Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin Press
7. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
8. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
10. The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man, David Von Drehle, Simon & Schuster
11. Better Living Through Birding: Notes from a Black Man in the Natural World, Christian Cooper, Random House
12. King: A Life, Jonathan Eig, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
13. A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them, Timothy Egan, Viking
14. 1964: Eyes of the Storm, Paul McCartney, Liveright
15. You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir, Maggie Smith, Atria/One Signal Publishers
Trade paperback fiction
1. Love, Theoretically, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
2. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Penguin
4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
5. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
6. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Berkley
7. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
8. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books
9. Carrie Soto Is Back, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine Books
10. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
11. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
12. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner
13. This Is How You Lose the Time War, Amal El-Mohtar, Max Gladstone, Gallery/Saga Press
14. Blood Meridian, Cormac McCarthy, Vintage
15. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Vintage
3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
4. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Back Bay Books
5. Quietly Hostile: Essays, Samantha Irby, Vintage
6. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
7. Solito: A Memoir, Javier Zamora, Hogarth
8. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
10. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, Picador
11. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
12. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America, Matt Kracht, Chronicle
13. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet, John Green, Dutton
14. Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
15. Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe, David Maraniss, Simon & Schuster
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
4. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
6. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
7. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
8. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
9. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
10. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
Early and middle grade readers
1. From the World of Percy Jackson: The Sun and the Star, Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro, Disney Hyperion
2. The One and Only Ruby, Katherine Applegate, Harper
3. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Judy Blume, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
4. School Trip: A Graphic Novel, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
5. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
6. The Moth Keeper: A Graphic Novel, K. O’Neill, Random House Graphic
7. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
8. Squished: A Graphic Novel, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
9. Tegan and Sara: Junior High, Tegan Quin, Sara Quin, Tillie Walden (Illus.), Farrar, Straus and Giroux BYR
10. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
12. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. The Eyes and the Impossible, Dave Eggers, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Knopf Books for Young Readers
14. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
Young adult
1. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
3. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
4. Warrior Girl Unearthed, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
5. Solitaire, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
6. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
7. Miles Morales Suspended: A Spider-Man Novel, Jason Reynolds, Zeke Peña (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
8. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
9. Girls Like Girls, Hayley Kiyoko, Wednesday Books
10. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
11. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
12. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
13. The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich (A Graphic Novel), Deya Muniz, Little, Brown Ink
14. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
15. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
Children’s illustrated
1. Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography, Wendy Loggia, Elisa Chavarri (Illus.), Golden Books
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Bluey: The Pool, Penguin Young Readers
4. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
6. Bluey: The Beach, Penguin Young Readers
7. Hot Dog, Doug Salati, Knopf Books for Young Readers
8. Bluey: Camping, Penguin Young Readers
9. My Dad Is Awesome by Bluey and Bingo, Penguin Young Readers
10. Weather Together, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
12. Bluey: The Creek, Penguin Young Readers
13. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial Books
14. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, Bill Martin, Jr., John Archambault, Lois Ehlert (Illus.), Little Simon
15. I Love Dad With the Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
Children’s series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
3. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Álvaro Sarraseca (Illus.), Scholastic
6. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
7. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
8. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
9. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
10. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers