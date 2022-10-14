An annual tri-state pottery tour will make its return this weekend.
Twenty Dirty Hands will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday, Oct. 15, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.
The self-guided tour consists of eight studio stops that will feature the work of 13 area pottery artists, in addition to guest artists Elizabeth Boggess and Delores Fortuna, of Galena, Ill.; Scott Steder, of Platteville, Wis.; Roberta Polfus and Winter Rye, of Oak Park, Ill.; Paul Marek, of Rockford, Ill.; and Shumpei Yamaki, of West Branch, Iowa.
Artists will be on hand to speak with visitors about their creations, offering a glimpse of the creative process and spaces they work in. Work also will be available for purchase.
Here are the studios and artists visitors can check out, in any order:
Ken Bichell, 595 W. 11th St., Dubuque: Artists include Bichell, Delores Fortuna, Paul Marek and Winter Rye.
Cricket Hill Pottery, 2910 Brick Mason Lane, Asbury, Iowa: Artists include Liz and Rich Robertson, and Ron Hahlen.
Mississippi Mud Studios, 403 Pershing Road, Maquoketa, Iowa: Artists include Gary Carstens, Tab Link, Jenni Petersen-Brant and Shumpei Yamaki.
Richard T. Hess Pottery Studio, 519 Fourth St., Galena, Ill.: Artists include Hess and Elizabeth Boggess.
Galena Clay Works, 704 Dewey Ave., Galena: Artists include Kent Henderson.
The Pottery, 202 S. West St., Galena: Artists include Stephanie O’Shaughnessy, Chris Lemon and Scott Steder.
Eshelman Pottery, 238 N. Main St., Elizabeth, Ill.: Artists include Paul Eshelman and Roberta Polfus.
John Richard, 3573 Wisconsin 11, Hazel Green, Wis.: Artists include Richard.
