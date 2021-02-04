Event: 2021 Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Competition
Time/date: Wednesday, Feb. 10, through Saturday, Feb. 13.
Site: Washington Square,
700 Locust St.
Cost: Free.
winterarts2021.
Tidbits
- The snow sculpting event will feature professional teams from Dubuque and a student team from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
- Teams will begin carving on Wednesday, Feb. 10. They have until noon on Saturday, Feb. 13 to complete their sculptures, which will be carved from blocks of snow, 6 feet wide and 8 feet high.
- The Iowa award winner will advance to next year’s U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition in Lake Geneva, Wis.
- While Washington Square will be open to foot traffic, drive-by viewing of the sculptures, while teams are working and once they are completed, is encouraged. Masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged for those viewing the sculptures on foot.
- With ongoing COVID-19 concerns, many events have shifted online and include interviews with sculpting teams, Winter Arts-inspired sculpting activities, online voting for the People’s Choice Award and more. Visit the Dubuque Museum of Art at www.facebook.com/dubuqueart and www.dbqart.org for details and updates.
Call for volunteers
There’s time to volunteer to help prepare the blocks for the snow sculptors. Snow packers are needed. If you’d like to volunteer from 8 a.m. to noon or from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, call Kay Schroeder at the Dubuque Museum of Art at 563-599-9486. Lunch and a warming tent will be provided. Volunteers must be 18 or older.