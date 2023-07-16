For those tri-state residents looking to embark on a day trip before the summer slips away, they do not have to look much further than their backyards.
The tri-state area has numerous activities or places to go for those looking for a day or long weekend away, many of which come with little to no cost.
“One of the things my staff has done a great job on and going out and really doing is telling people, whether they’re staying or living here, what to see and do,” said Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque. “The thing that makes us a unique destination, with the proximity of Wisconsin and Illinois, eastern Iowa with the topography, is there are so many unique things to see and do. And all that stuff, it doesn’t really cost anything. You can go out, take some time and enjoy the day. You can take yourself or your family for the day.”
Here are just a few of potential day trips in the tri-states:
Iowa
One tri-state attraction has garnered even more national attention in recent years: the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, which is still free to the public.
The movie site has been a popular place for people all across the country to flock every summer to see the iconic field and house from the beloved 1989 film — and, of course, have a catch. Visits to the field are free, though booked-in-advance tours of the home on site cost $20 for adults and $12 for children.
For those who have already made the trek to the field, the new Dugout Cafe and Lounge is now open for guests to enjoy a beverage or food. The site also will be home to multiple activities Friday-Sunday, Aug. 11-13, for Beyond the Game.
Beyond the field, eastern Iowa is home to many outdoor recreation areas free for people to enjoy for the day: Mines of Spain and Swiss Valley Nature Preserve, both outside of Dubuque; Heritage Trail, stretching from Dubuque to Dyersville; and Maquoketa Caves State Park, just to name a few.
“Coming out of COVID, I think a lot of the parks themselves have seen a lot of people,” Rahe said. “People continue to want to get out and explore nature, especially this time of year.”
Rahe also said exploring the small towns throughout the tri-state area, including their restaurant and breweries, make for a good trip for people looking for a day’s activity.
“We’re at a close proximity to Great River Road,” he said. “You can go north up to Guttenberg, Prairie du Chien. There’s lots of quaint, little towns with shops and restaurants along the way. You’ve got the Cassville ferry, hitting Balltown on the way and hitting Breitbach’s (Country Dining) for a piece of that famous pie. You can go south down to Bellevue, which has an extremely attractive downtown area and a brewery doing very well. You’re investing time, gas money and maybe something to eat.”
Wisconsin
Thanks to all of the outdoor activities available for people to do in southwest Wisconsin, Grant County Economic Development Executive Director Ron Brisbois said the county was a strong place for tourism.
“We got some recent Wisconsin Department of Transportation numbers back, and Grant County has been faring very well,” he said. “Even during the pandemic, we seemed to hold our own compared to other counties, and I think that was largely because of outdoor activities.”
Several activities — camping, fishing, canoeing or kayaking or visiting Wyalusing State Park — get people close to nature for the day to explore.
Visitors also can spend the day in Cassville, riding the ferry and visiting Stonefield Historic Site.
Brisbois said his office often has pointed to Potosi Brewery and Dickeyville Grotto for people to explore during day trips, as well as encouraging those interested in antiques to visit the antique stores in Cuba City.
However, he said many people looking for a day outing like to see the county and visit local communities with their ATV or UTV.
“I get requests daily for an ATV/UTV map for people around the Midwest,” Brisbois said. “ATVs/UTVs have been one area that 10 years ago we wouldn’t have ever thought about. It was the single biggest thing we’ve seen in the last three to four years for visitor activity.”
Illinois
Nearly 1 million people a year head to Galena to take in the quaint, historic town perfect for a day-long getaway.
A day can easily be spent walking up and down the town’s Main Street, with a plethora of shops and restaurants to enjoy. People can also enjoy tasting products made at both Galena Cellars Winery and Blaum Bros. Distilling Co.
For those looking to explore the outdoors, they can try Horseshoe Mound Preserve and Apple River Canyon State Park.
History buffs can also spend a day touring the area’s historic sites, such as the home of President Ulysses S. Grant and Desoto House, Illinois’ oldest operating hotel.