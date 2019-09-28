SINSINAWA, Wis. — ValLimar Jansen will perform a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
Jansen is a highly regarded inspirational/catechetical speaker, singer, composer and recording artist who sings a broad range of styles from traditional to contemporary. Her performances combine sacred stories, dramatic art, music and movement.
Jansen is experienced as a university/college professor, a leader of worship and prayer, and a workshop presenter at conferences across the United States and abroad.
A freewill offering is appreciated.
For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.