The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place Wednesday-Sunday, April 20-24. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Jaded.”
Genre: Drama short.
Country: USA.
Run time: 30 minutes.
Director and writer: Marcia Carroll.
Producers: Marcia Carroll
and Ed Burzair.
Online: www.instagram.com/jadedmovie.
Synopsis: Inspired by a Dallas tragedy that made headlines, “Jaded” follows a week in the life of a family rocked by grief.
Behind the scenes: A former news writer, associate producer and undercover investigator for both CBS and NBC News, director/writer/producer Marcia Carroll wrote “Jaded” after the suicide of her best friend’s 16-year-old daughter.
“She was like a second daughter to me, and my own daughter’s best friend,” she said.
Carroll, who also acts in the film, found catharsis from the tragedy through writing.
“When I finally sat down at my keyboard to hash it all out, I fleshed out a story in two hours that had been smoldering for three years,” she said. “What began as a therapeutic outlet morphed into a passion project that jumpstarted my life.”
Still, Carroll needed a channel for her grief, and bringing “Jaded” from the page to the screen became an obsession.
“This venture became my pipeline,” she said. “Writing, producing, directing and acting in this film led me on a path to healing in ways that are as true and clear and palpable as my beating heart.”
A survey by the United Health Foundation found that in 2018, suicide was the second leading cause of death among 10- to 24-year-olds. Its 2019 Youth Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System estimated that 18.9% of all high school students have experienced suicidal ideation.
“Suicide is a worldwide epidemic,” Carroll said. “It is a very real dilemma and needs more attention.”
She hopes “Jaded” will raise awareness by shining a light on loved ones left behind, and that it will encourage survivors to share their journeys of heartbreak and loss rather than be stigmatized by it.
“I (also) hope that anyone who is struggling to stay alive will see this film and realize how much they would be missed by everyone who knows and loves them,” she said. “(I hope) they will find the strength, conviction and inspiration to make one more call for help or to reach out one more time for support.”
Carroll said filming “Jaded” during the pandemic proved to be difficult, but her team of creatives rose to the challenge.
“In the end, against all odds, we safely produced a film in the hopes of changing a life for the better,” she said. “And it already has. Mine.”