What's it worth on eBay? Buyers get warmer and warmer to this buy

I am not sure where in my collective experiences that phrase became stuck in my brain, but this week’s item that we sold on eBay caused it to come to mind.
It refers to a parlor game from the Victorian era. One person asks everyone to leave the room and proceeds to hide the thimble. The other guests return, eager to be the one to find the thimble, win that round and enjoy being the one to hide the thimble on the next round.
In some versions of the game, the hider tells the searchers what “temperature” they are based on proximity to the hidden thimble. The closer they get, the hotter they are and the away they get, the colder they are.
We found these two little treasures in a sewing box at a recent estate sale. The sewing box was full and priced at $50 for everything on the first day. On the second day, we had a little more time to search through some of the items and found the thimbles in a small plastic bag in the bottom of the sewing box.
The game was won for our client, and we found an extra $300 when these two gold thimbles sold at auction on eBay.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com: or make an appointment to visit me at 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Be sure to check out our website at www.ezsellusa.com.