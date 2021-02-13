If your birthday is today: Take the initiative and be responsible, and you will avoid criticism, backlash and sabotage. It's difficult for others to argue with perfection. Personal improvement will boost your ego and confidence. You have plenty to gain by turning your dreams into a reality.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Your hard work will pay off if you are diligent and finish what you start. Trust and believe in yourself and your ability to get things done correctly.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) An emotional plea will help you get your way. Bring about the changes you want by doing the work yourself and taking credit for what you accomplish. Your efficiency will attract praise.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Get involved in something that interests you. The people you connect with will offer support and favors that lead to a dream position. Someone close to you will make an unexpected commitment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Do something creative or unusual that will keep you busy and your mind off something that upsets you. A moderate lifestyle will help you avoid a loss, argument or health problem.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You'll come up with a great plan that can help you excel. Iron out all the details, then prepare to present what you have to offer. Don't exaggerate or allow others the opportunity to steal your thunder.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Let your imagination take charge, and you'll come up with a plan that will bring about change. Greater involvement in a cause will lead to opportunity.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't get angry; get moving. Draw on the people and resources you trust, and you'll stay one step ahead of anyone trying to outmaneuver you. Personal improvements will fetch compliments.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Put on your running shoes, and get ready to take on the world. Fitness, personal growth and self-improvement projects will make you feel good.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Keep your life simple, your plans doable and your relationships copacetic. Update your image, improve your space to suit your lifestyle and objectives, and make plans with someone who makes you happy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take a step back to evaluate your position, lifestyle and relationships with others. A need to break free, follow your dreams and pursue something meaningful will push you to rethink your routine.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't be fooled by someone using emotional manipulation. Consider what you want and how to move forward. New beginnings are favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Dream, take action and improve your world. A creative domestic or lifestyle change will lead to an exciting proposal. Spend more time with people who share your interests.
