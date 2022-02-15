Melody by melody, the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra has gradually been playing its way back to a sense of normalcy since the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted its concert season two years ago.
“It has really been a challenge,” said music director and conductor William Intriligator. “Two years ago, our season was cut short, and for good reason. Last season began later, was abbreviated and featured smaller ensembles. For those in the performing arts, it has been a particularly unique situation when it comes to gathering. We’re continuing to navigate it as best we can.”
Again getting a later start to its season, for patrons and symphony players, the classics concerts set to get underway might feel more in line with those of the past. The first will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26 and 27, at Dubuque’s Five Flags Theater.
Dubbed “Resonate Together,” the season will open with the theme, “Resonate with Romance” and will feature well-known classics, as well as two soloists originally scheduled to appear alongside the DSO in concerts immediately following the pandemic’s shut down of live performance venues.
The concert will open with Jessie Montgomery’s “Starburst,” which will set the stage for a roster of musical selections by female composers to be highlighted during each classics concert throughout the season.
Audiences might recall another piece by Montgomery, “Strum,” which appeared on the symphony’s classics concerts in February 2021.
“That piece was very well-received,” Intriligator said. “Jessie Montgomery composed ‘Starburst’ for the Sphinx Virtuosi, a touring chamber orchestra run by the Sphinx Organization. Their goal is to help increase the visibility of people of color in the classical music community. Because she is a violin player, she composes exceptionally well for strings, and the piece will be a fantastic burst of energy to open the concert.”
Another piece by a female composer that will be featured on the program is Fanny Mendelssohn’s Overture in C Major.
The elder sister of Felix Mendelssohn, the piece premiered in 1834 but wouldn’t be performed again for another 152 years.
“No one even knew this piece existed,” Intriligator said. “A letter Fanny had written to Felix was discovered, and in it, she mentioned that she had finally had her overture premiered.”
After scouring the Mendelssohn archives, the piece was rediscovered in 1986, when it received its long-overdue encore performance.
A piece that takes its cues from a standard sonata form, Intriligator said listeners might hear similarities in Fanny’s piece that resemble her famous younger brother’s work.
“It’s unclear if Felix had influenced Fanny, if it was the other way around because Fanny was older and he learned from her, or if it was because both siblings were born and raised into a musical family,” Intriligator said. “But there are many places in Fanny’s overture where Felix’s style can be heard.”
Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 will feature violinist Terence Tam.
He has performed throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia and Japan as a chamber musician and as a soloist with orchestras in the U.S., Canada and Australia.
The concertmaster of the Victoria Symphony in Canada, Tam made his Carnegie Hall debut in New York in 1994 and his Paris concerto debut in 2000. His CD recording of Dutch composer Wim Zwaag’s violin concerto was selected as one of CBC in Concert’s best classical recordings of 2011.
Intriligator credited Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 as a kind of standard among violinists like Tam.
“The piece is a classic old chestnut that is very popular among violinists and that many people will recognize,” Intriligator said. “It’s one of those pieces that many violinists learn early in their studies, then come back to as an adult. Bruch actually composed three violin concertos, but this first one is the one people always come back to. It’s such a popular piece, and Terence plays it brilliantly.”
Tam’s wife, critically acclaimed pianist Lorraine Min, will be the featured soloist on a piece rounding out the concert program, Camille Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 2.
Min also has performed through the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia, as well as in Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, India and South America.
She has performed recitals and made concerto appearances in some of the world’s most celebrated concert halls, including New York’s Avery Fisher Hall, Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall, Town Hall, Merkin Hall, the Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall, Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre and Chan Centre and Teatro Politeamo in Palermo, Sicily.
She also has netted top prizes and awards of distinction across the globe, ranking as the top pianist in Canada at 19 in the Harveys Leeds and Busoni International competitions, as well as being named a laureate in the prestigious Van Cliburn competition.
A graduate of the Peabody Conservatory, with masters and doctoral degrees from the Juilliard School of Music, Min has released numerous CDs comprised of solo and chamber music and served as the co-artistic director of the Eine Kleine Summer Music Festival in Canada.
“The piece Lorraine will be performing was actually a piece I conducted when I was a candidate for the conducting position for the Dubuque Symphony,” Intriligator said. “It’s a lovely concerto and will be a nice end to the program.”
Although the couple was slated to perform with the DSO in March 2020, Intriligator has since worked with them as soloists with the Cheyenne (Wyo.) Symphony Orchestra, where he also is conductor.
“They’re incredible players and incredible people,” he said. “We’re very excited to finally be able to feature them with the DSO.”
While the ensemble might have appeared more silent that usual amid the pandemic, the DSO hosted its holiday concerts in December and returned to its Arts Trek concerts for third graders earlier this month.
Much has been happening behind the scenes as well, including hosting auditions for openings on its roster, drawing a multitude of musicians from across the country, eager to return to performing live.
“We’re still rebuilding, but it was probably one of the most successful auditions we’ve ever had,” Intriligator said. “In some cases, we were seeing players from as far away as Cleveland and Mississippi, and those are the musicians we ended up hiring. So, there will be some new faces. Musicians took a big hit during the pandemic, and music is a thing that unites us. We’re all just looking forward to continue to take those steps toward getting back to normal and performing together again.”