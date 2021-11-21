Nearly two weeks ago, my mom was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics for the second time in less than a month concerning a mass that had been found in her brain.
It confirmed our family’s worst fears: The breast cancer she had been bravely battling for three years had returned, only this time, it had taken on another form.
Doctors had wanted to surgically intervene sooner, but an unfortunate bout with COVID-19 — even though she had been vaccinated — prevented it.
They finally operated on Nov. 9. Only five hours later, Mom opened her eyes from her hospital bed with a valiant, “I did it!”
Three days later, she was back in Dubuque, continuing her recovery through a local physical therapy and rehabilitation program — walking, talking and laughing through Hallmark Christmas movies.
While it seems a bit cliché to say we need to be grateful to health care professionals for all that they do, let me tell ya: We need to be grateful to health care professionals for all that they do.
I really didn’t grasp the scope of it until recently, when I found myself spending a lot more time in the confines of hospital spaces and was able to witness firsthand just how above-and-beyond these doctors go — not to mention the attentive nursing staff, physical therapists, occupational therapists and everyone else keeping these well-oiled facilities running amid a global pandemic that has resulted in staff and bed shortages.
The night before my mom’s surgery, there was one nurse in the university’s neurological unit who not only offered a thorough explanation of the procedure that was to take place, but she also held both my mom’s hands and prayed over her.
Our family has never been what some might define as “religious.” But it was one of the most moving experiences I have ever been a part of.
That nurse was just one example of the numerous health care professionals we’ve come to know well at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. Visits have become mini reunions.
The local rehabilitation staff has been no different. They quickly have become akin to a subset of our family, working closely with Mom but also warmly greeting us, getting to know us and offering us comfort.
While it’s no secret the amount of time and energy that goes into preparing to go into the field of healthcare, that personal connection isn’t something you can train for.
It comes from dedication, compassion, empathy and simply being a good human being.
As you’re going about your Thanksgiving holiday and you happen to run into one of these angelic souls living among us and caring for our loved ones, thank them.
Hug them.
Maybe even buy them a turkey.