It’s easy to take pizza for granted. Many of us have been inhaling gooey slices since we were too young to talk, but have we really taken the time to appreciate each sauce-covered cheese triangle?
Rediscover your love for pizza by visiting one of these area restaurants with thin crust individual pies, thick deep dish slices and everything in between.
Marco’s Italian & American Foods
Location: 2022 Central Ave., Dubuque.
Perfect pies: Marco’s has been dishing out pizza since 1960. Try the deluxe if you’re looking for a bit of everything. If you’re a meat lover, go for the all-meats topping combination, complete with in-house sausage. Think you’ll have room for dessert? Try the rich, fluffy tiramisu.
Mario’s Italian Restaurant
Location: 1298 Main St., Dubuque.
Perfect pies: Mario’s serves authentic Italian foods you’ll love, and that includes pizza. Order the original Margherita pizza. Reminiscent of Italy’s flag, this simple mozzarella, tomato and basil pie won’t disappoint. If you’re looking for an adventure, order the panzerotti. This deep-fried or oven-baked delicacy is a Mario’s specialty. The cheese, meat and veggie stuffed cousin to pizza will leave you simultaneously unbuttoning your pants and wishing you had more.
Pizza Ranch
Location: 2020 Radford Road, Dubuque.
Perfect pies: This buffet-style restaurant serves pizza and more. The stampede is a fan favorite. It’s loaded with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushrooms, green and black olives, red onions and green peppers. While you’re filling your plate, grab a piece of the can’t-miss broasted crispy ranch chicken. Still hungry? Treat yourself to a piece of cactus bread -- a sweet cinnamon streusel pizza topped with silky icing.
Pusateri’s Restaurant
Location: 2400 Central Ave., Dubuque.
Perfect pies: Pusateri’s uses homemade crusts, sauces, cheese blends and sausages to craft its delicious pizza. Choose original, deep dish, Chicago-style or thin crust to hold your favorite topping combination. Order the super pizza for a little bit of everything. Branch out with the garlic olivette -- artichokes, tomatoes, black olives and garlic over a layer of seasoned olive oil.
Magoo’s Pizza
Location: 1875 University Ave., Dubuque.
Perfect pies: Magoo’s serves individual pizzas topped with fresh ingredients and cooked before your eyes. You can choose from an array of specialty pizzas or create a signature combination. Children love classic cheese or pepperoni pizzas, while adults like branching out with meat lover’s or Greek specialties.
Shot Tower Inn
Location: 390 Locust St., Dubuque.
Perfect pies: Shot Tower Inn has been serving pub-style food for decades. A bite of their pizza makes it clear why the business has lasted so long. Choose between a thin, deep dish or gluten-free crusts, and top it with your favorite combo. Are you a carnivore at heart? Try the Big Jim special, a pizza heaping with pepperoni and beef. For something different, go for the bianco -- olive oil base topped with garlic, marinated tomatoes, oregano and mozzarella. You can’t miss dessert. The fried ice cream is a perfect blend of smooth, sweet and crunchy.
L.May Eatery
Location: 1072 Main St., Dubuque.
Perfect pies: This Dubuque restaurant serves everything from pizza to filet mignon, and you can’t go wrong when choosing your main course. All meats are sourced locally. See it shine in the You’re in Dubuque pizza with sausage, bacon, mushroom, red onion, mozzarella and a sprinkle of cheddar over hearty red sauce. Pair your meal with the Patio Pounder, L.May’s take on a red wine sangria.
Gino’s East of Dubuque
Location: 333 E. 10th St., Suite 110, Dubuque.
Perfect pies: Gino’s East already has made a name for itself for its hearty, thick, deep dish pizza and other Italian-style fare. The restaurant is open for takeout and delivery. Check its website for updates on dine-in status.
Town Clock Inn
Location: 799 Main St., Dubuque.
Perfect pies: This family-owned pizza parlor has been operating since 1970. It offers original, thin, Keto and gluten-free crusts. Select from its signature pizzas, from Margherita to bacon cheeseburger, or choose your favorite toppings. End the night with a slice of cinnamon streusel or caramel apple dessert pizza. Keep your eye out for a change in location.
Vinny Vannucchi’s Little Italy
Location: 180 Main St., Dubuque; 201 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Perfect pies: Vinny Vannuchi’s allows you to step into Italy for a moment and choose from traditional dishes. Order the tomato-loaded bruschetta for your table to split before moving onto your main course. The thin crust signature pizzas shine. Uncle Vince’s pizza is a crowd pleaser. It’s topped with Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, peppers and mozzarella. Finish your meal with a bite of a decadent cannoli.
Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor
Location: 855 Century Drive, Dubuque; 9919 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Perfect pies: Happy Joe’s has been a tri-state favorite for decades, serving pie after pie of its famous taco pizza. It offers a number of unique signature pizzas like Reuben, spaghetti and Canadian bacon with sauerkraut. Go for lunch, and get a Little Joe -- an individual-sized pizza with your favorite topping combination. Hungry for dessert? Order their monthly sundae special.
Cannova’s Pizzeria
Location: 247 N. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Perfect pies: Cannova’s serves classic Italian dishes. Among those is a variety of award-winning pizzas. Order the house salad with signature house made dressing to start. The Typo pizza has an olive oil base and diced tomatoes, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella and basil loaded on top. It was created accidentally but became one of the restaurant's best-sellers. Try the chicken Tuscany pizza for a different but delicious meal. This pie is doused in house made honey mustard sauce and topped with garlic, diced tomatoes, chicken breast, roasted red peppers, red onions, ricotta cheese, basil and balsamic vinegar.
The Pizza Factory
Location: 104 N. Center Ave., Epworth, Iowa.
Perfect pies: Begin your dining experience at The Pizza Factory with all your favorite shared starters rolled into one appetizer. The garbage combo contains a variety of fried goodies to split across your table. For pizza, order Dave's Big Idea. It’s impossible to have just one slice of this gooey specialty. Enjoy a sweet twist on their savory slices with the dessert pizza.
Pizzeria Uno
Location: 155 U.S. 151, Platteville, Wis.
Perfect pies: This Platteville pizzeria is a great place to go if you want to splurge on a deep dish slice. Order the deluxe pizza ala mode. The fluffy crust is piled high with toppings, drenched in thick red sauce and covered in a gooey layer of cheese. This pizza definitely passes the cheese-pull test.