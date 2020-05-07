In 1999, Kristin Woodward-Vaassen was shocked by the news of the Columbine High School shooting in Littleton, Colo.
As an educator with more than 20 years of experience teaching elementary school, she was concerned that the “No Child Left Behind” program was neglecting the character education she thought was so important in a child’s development.
“It was concerning what was going on, not only in our classrooms but in the world,” Woodward-Vaassen said. “As teachers, our job was delivering educational content, not the social and emotional. That piece had been taken out of our curriculum.”
It was that concern that inspired Woodward-Vaassen to create Two by Two Education, which launched in 2005 after five years of research and development.
The program, called Kindhearted Kids, uses animal mascots to help children learn. Kindhearted Kids focuses on eight core character values: Fairness, kindness, respect, responsibility, empathy, cooperation, perseverance and citizenship, with each value being taught at an age-appropriate time.
“We need to teach these core values at a young age,” Woodward-Vaassen said. “It’s as important as any academic subject.”
The Two by Two program is taught in Dubuque schools and is a part of the school curriculum in districts in 21 states.
“All of our programming through the schools in Dubuque is free,” Woodward-Vaassen said. “We’re blessed to have a very philanthropic community here.”
Two by Two also sells its program to schools outside of Dubuque, which allows the nonprofit to keep the program free in the city.
“A lot of nonprofits don’t have that sales component,” she said. “Anything we sell goes right back into the organization to fund our programs here.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic causing schools to close for the rest of the academic year, Two by Two has made many resources on its website available free of charge and reduced the price on their Family Toolkit of Character, a program Woodward-Vaassen said is perfect for parents to use at home.
“This is a program that has things families can do together around the dinner table, in the car, before bedtime,” she said. “It gives children a chance to talk about what’s bothering them, which is so important right now.”
The program also suggests activities children can do that tie into the core values. Examples include sending a care package to first responders, helping a senior citizen, doing something for a neighbor or writing a note to a friend or relative.
Woodward-Vaassen said the animal component is the centerpiece of the program.
She cites a 1933 quote from the National PTA Congress: “Children taught to extend justice, kindness and mercy to animals, become more just, kind and considerate in their relationships with others.”
“Two by Two’s mission is all about people, animals and the environment, and tying those into the eight core values,” she said. “Teaching children these skills is so important.”