Event: Louis C.K.
Times/dates: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
Site: Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Cost: $39.50-$49.50, plus fees. Tickets are available at the Five Flags Center box office, at FiveFlagsCenter.com or at Ticketmaster.com.
Online: louisck.com
Tidbits
- Six-time Emmy Award-winner Louis C.K.’s stand up specials include “Shameless,” “Chewed Up,” “Hilarious,” “Word — Live at Carnegie Hall,” “Live at the Beacon Theater,” “Oh My God,” “Live at the Comedy Store” and, most recently, “Louis C.K. 2017.”
- Louis C.K. is the creator, writer, director and star of the Peabody Award-winning shows, “Louie” and “Horace and Pete.”
- In January 2015, Louis C.K. became the first comedian to sell out New York City’s Madison Square Garden three times for the same tour.
- The pair of Dubuque shows will mark Louis C.K.’s first appearance here in more than a decade.