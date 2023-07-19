Jimmy Kimmel reshaped his health and body by eating the recommended amount of calories five days a week and sticking to 500 to 600 calories for two days a week. Jonah Hill went the more traditional route: He exercised more and stopped eating processed foods, refined sugars and unhealthy fats, and went for more whole grains, fruits, vegetables and lean proteins — cutting calories and eliminating inflammatory foods. They were both successful in taking it off — and keeping it off.
That makes sense to researchers from the University of Illinois Chicago. According to their new weight-loss study published in Annals of Internal Medicine, traditional calorie counting (reducing standard calorie intake by 25%) and intermittent fasting (eating only from noon to 8 p.m.) are both effective ways to lose excess weight.
There are two important advantages of time-restricted eating. Folks who only ate during an 8-hour window had improved insulin sensitivity compared to study participants who could eat calories over 10 or more hours daily. Another advantage? Participants who engaged in time-restricted eating ate 425 fewer calories per day than the control group and lost about 10 more pounds after one year. So, what is best for you? The routine you can stick with for the long haul.
