Jimmy Kimmel reshaped his health and body by eating the recommended amount of calories five days a week and sticking to 500 to 600 calories for two days a week. Jonah Hill went the more traditional route: He exercised more and stopped eating processed foods, refined sugars and unhealthy fats, and went for more whole grains, fruits, vegetables and lean proteins — cutting calories and eliminating inflammatory foods. They were both successful in taking it off — and keeping it off.

That makes sense to researchers from the University of Illinois Chicago. According to their new weight-loss study published in Annals of Internal Medicine, traditional calorie counting (reducing standard calorie intake by 25%) and intermittent fasting (eating only from noon to 8 p.m.) are both effective ways to lose excess weight.

