Over 154,000 amputations occur every year in the U.S. — one every four minutes! Shockingly, the majority of them could be prevented if there were greater awareness of the risk factors, such as diabetes, and use of prevention tactics, such as early intervention, and more timely treatment of non-healing wounds and neuropathy, according to the American Diabetes Association.
As the ADA works to make those changes possible through a new initiative, the Amputation Prevention Alliance, the estimated 2 million folks in this country with chronic limb-threatening ischemia now may have a minimally invasive, limb-saving alternative to amputation. A study of a new way of restoring blood flow to the foot and leg using transcatheter arterialization of the deep vein system was recently published in NEJM.
Researchers from Vanderbilt University treated 105 patients facing amputation who had non-healing wounds on their feet. They found that at six months after the procedure, 76% of participants were able to keep their legs and had completely healed or healing wounds, and 86% had freedom from all-cause mortality.
That’s great news — but back to the fact that most amputations are preventable. What it takes is early, aggressive treatment or reversal of Type 2 diabetes, prevention of diabetic complications such as neuropathy, heart and circulatory issues, and careful monitoring by your doctor. You see your doctor every six months, or more frequently if recommended, don’t you? And to take charge of your diabetes, “The Great Age Reboot” offers a life-long plan that will help you live younger longer.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
