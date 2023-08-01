Overall, an American woman’s risk of developing breast cancer is about 13% — and there are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the country. Fortunately, there are two lifestyle steps you can take that can significantly reduce the possibility you’ll develop breast cancer or that it will recur.

A study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that having a high level of cardiorespiratory fitness was linked to a 24% lower risk for breast cancer among women with 20% body fat or more, including those who were overweight or obese. Top-quality cardiorespiratory fitness is achieved by frequent and consistent aerobic activity such as interval walking, HIIT (high intensity interval training), jogging or rowing. Because, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics, the average American woman’s body fat percentage is 41%, it’s vital for most of you to get 300 minutes per week of such activities — and combine them with strength training to increase endurance.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.

