Overall, an American woman’s risk of developing breast cancer is about 13% — and there are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the country. Fortunately, there are two lifestyle steps you can take that can significantly reduce the possibility you’ll develop breast cancer or that it will recur.
A study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that having a high level of cardiorespiratory fitness was linked to a 24% lower risk for breast cancer among women with 20% body fat or more, including those who were overweight or obese. Top-quality cardiorespiratory fitness is achieved by frequent and consistent aerobic activity such as interval walking, HIIT (high intensity interval training), jogging or rowing. Because, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics, the average American woman’s body fat percentage is 41%, it’s vital for most of you to get 300 minutes per week of such activities — and combine them with strength training to increase endurance.
Other research shows that diet also can reduce your breast cancer risk: One review in the JNCI found that eating dark leafy greens slashes your risk for breast cancer. Another study in Antioxidants reveals blueberries’ breast-cancer-fighting nutrients. Eating a lot of citrus fruits seems to reduce the risk by 10%. The omega-3s in fatty fish like salmon are also breast-cancer fighters. And two studies have shown that eating a lot of beans lowers your risk by 20% to 28%.
So, dish up your defense against breast cancer.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.