A thin, chill November rain is falling. Restless at 2 o’clock in the morning, I stand at the window holding a mug of chamomile tea, and look out at the never-wholly asleep city below.
I’m never awake alone. A taxi moves along Summit Street. A young woman with a very large white dog walks down the middle of the street.
Across the way is an apartment building where the eighth floor windows always are lit.
I sip and relax, at peace at this beginning of a new year — a new year for me. I’ve had another birthday. It is like opening a fresh journal to the first page clear and bright, smudges and mistakes not yet made.
A new year beginning only because the old one ended.
Once, at a planetarium, I heard the lecturer say that primitive people watched the sun drop lower on the horizon in terror, because they were afraid that one day it would go so low that it would never rise again, leaving them in unremitting night.
Then, just as it seemed there would never be another dawn, the sun would come back, rising higher, setting later. Somewhere deep in our unconsciousness, we share that primordial fear, and when the days lengthen again, our hearts, too, will lift.
In the Christian tradition, this time leading up to Christmas — this dark beginning to a new year — also is a time of thinking on last things, of the “eschaton,” the end. The day when all nights will be spent, when time will end.
It took years before I could think of the ending of all things, all matter, planets in their courses, music, laughter, sunrise, daisies and dynasties, starfish and stars, suns and chrysanthemums as something to look forward to with joy and hope.
It was a long time before I
could turn my thoughts to the eschaton without alarm. Even now, I am learning.
When I try to grasp the nature of the universe with my mind, my limited intellect, I grope blindly. I come closer to understanding with the language of the heart, sipping hot tea, standing by the window, watching the girl and the dog, than when I think with the mind alone.
The tea’s gone cold.
“Time’s undone/because the Son/swiftly calls the coming light/that will end the far-spent night.” (Madeleine L’Engle)
Waiting for the end. Advent. Day is nearly at hand. I’m sleepy, ready again for bed.