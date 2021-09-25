It’s amazing to see so many “welcome” signs on homes as I walk in my neighborhood. The displays can’t help but make me feel a sense of belonging.
Wouldn’t it be gracious to display “welcome” posters when people from other lands come to our country?
We are experiencing the reception of refugees from Afghanistan. It’s not the first time as we have accommodated refugees: Vietnamese after the war, Latin Americans seeking to find a stable life from poverty and violence, Irish as they fled from the potato famine, Germans as they, too, fled from the war and countless others who seek safety and protection.
Refugee and migrant stories abound in Scripture. The Old Testament speaks of experiences of many who were migrants — Adam and Eve’s son Cain who became a fugitive, Noah and his family relocated due to the flood, Abraham and Sarah as they traveled to Canaan, Isaac and Jacob as refugees, Joseph in Egypt after his brothers “sold” him, and Moses and the Israelites fled from slavery in Egypt into the desert.
In their experience as refugees, the people of Israel were reminded by God, “You are to love those who are foreigners for you yourselves were foreigners in Egypt.” (Deuteronomy 10:19) Again, in Leviticus 19:34, “You shall treat the stranger who sojourns with you as the native …”
Strangers today can be understood as refugees, displaced persons, undocumented and exiles. A classic example of hospitality in the Old Testament is seen in the story of Abraham and Sarah who welcomed three men traveling by their home. Abraham offered bread and water as they rested.
Furthermore, Israel realizes that they do not “own” the land as they are pilgrims on the earth. In Leviticus 25:23, God says to Israel, “This land belongs to me, and to me you are only strangers and guests.”
The Gospel of Matthew (chapter two) in the New Testament begins with the story of Jesus’ family fleeing from Herod to Egypt and from Egypt to Nazareth for safety. Jesus and his family were migrants and refugees.
Later in his preaching and teaching, Jesus reminds us to love one another with no conditions and to care for those in need.
So what does this say to us today? If we put ourselves in the place of the immigrant or refugee, we would feel powerless, not knowing the terrain, the people, the culture and the language — and not knowing the resources as to how to “make a living.”
Families with little children come as refugees. Parents, what would you want for your child?
We all are human beings to be treated with dignity. We are called and challenged to have a heart of compassion, hands open to hospitality and feet to take action to ensure a comfortable life.
Let’s post a sign: All are welcome.