Finding value in the written word? We are finding that printed and bound volumes of any type of written word are becoming less a part of our ever-changing world.
With computers, laptops, iPads, notebooks and cellphones, a lot of what we read is on a screen and not printed on paper and bound into a book.
This makes collecting books as simple as storing files on a hard drive for recall any time in the future.
My wife loves to read, and we had a large library before downsizing our home led to the loss of the space needed to store all of the books we had acquired in 42 years of marriage.
I remember in the 1970s attending local estate auctions and buying almost any box of books for a couple of dollars. One sale I remember had a hay wagon covered with boxes of books. I purchased every box for a dollar or two except for one. For that one, I had another bidder bid me up for one box to $35 and I bought that one, too.
Collecting books can be a passion for some, and recently we offered this set of Sacred Writings of the World’s Great Religions. This six-volume set printed by Easton Press sold on eBay for $395.95.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com; or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce Street, Galena, Ill.
