Allegations follow opera singer Placido Domingo to New York
NEW YORK — When opera superstar Placido Domingo appeared in Europe last month after being accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, his performances were greeted with rapturous ovations.
This week, the spotlight moves to the U.S., where Domingo faces two investigations into his behavior and is scheduled to help kick off the new season at New York’s Metropolitan Opera. Companies in three other American cities have canceled his performances due to the allegations.
Wednesday’s appearance in “Macbeth” marks the legendary tenor’s first performance in the U.S. since the publication of two Associated Press stories in which numerous women said he sexually harassed them or engaged in other inappropriate behavior, including one soprano who said he grabbed her bare breast under her robe.
Domingo has called the allegations “in many ways, simply incorrect,” without providing any specifics.
Domingo is general director of LA Opera, which has engaged outside counsel to conduct its investigation. He also is being investigated by the American Guild of Musical Artists, the union representing many opera employees.
The Met has said it will wait for the results of the LA Opera investigation before deciding on any action against Domingo, who is scheduled to perform at the storied opera house seven times this season.
Outside the Met, Domingo’s next scheduled U.S. performance is not until February, with LA Opera, which has not said how long it expects its investigation to last.
Three major American companies — the Philadelphia Orchestra, the San Francisco Opera and Dallas Opera — canceled upcoming concerts starring Domingo.
Emmy viewership drops 32%
NEW YORK — Emmy Award viewership plunged to 6.9 million people, a drop of 32% from last year.
The Nielsen company said it’s the first time that viewership for television’s biggest awards show has slipped below 10 million viewers.
The show, telecast Sunday night on Fox, had no host and competed with an NFL game on NBC.
The ratings illustrate a growing disconnect between the TV-viewing public and television academy voters. While a popular series like HBO’s “Game of Thrones” won best drama, the less-seen Amazon series “Fleabag” earned best comedy.
Last year’s Emmys, with 10.2 million viewers, had been the previous least-watched.