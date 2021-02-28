I’ve been avoiding it, but it was inevitable. Today’s column is going to be about my cats.
I’m sorry.
The story begins a couple of weeks back when my wife and I replaced our admittedly ailing plastic shower curtains with some new, transparent curtains. They’ve got a nice heft to them, they look good with the outer cloth curtains, and they’re not yellowing at the edges, so they’re a huge improvement.
But they’re not just an improvement to the décor of our bathroom, it turns out. They’re also entertaining.
Soon after acquiring said curtains, I noticed that, upon my exit from the bathroom post-shower, one or two of our fuzzy roommates would rush in.
I didn’t think much of it at first, but as it continued, I figured I needed to know what was so important about the post-shower bathroom.
Leaning in through the door, I discovered that the two cats were sitting inside our claw-foot bathtub raptly watching the water roll down the new shower curtains. Occasionally, there’s some pawing of the curtains or one will step up on the rim of the tub for further investigation, but mostly, it’s just enthralled viewing.
What really sealed the deal of oddity was when my wife texted me a photo mid-shower of both cats waiting in a line outside the closed bathroom door.
Every day, every shower, they’re there watching like they’re Sting in the song, “Every Breath You Take.”
Now that’s the sort of appointment viewing that TV networks would kill for these days — and it’s seriously got me considering my viewing habits as we near the one-year mark for the pandemic.
Honestly, am I any different from those flummoxed felines waiting outside the door as I count down the days to the release of the next episode of “WandaVision” or “Star Trek: Discovery?”
Is there a demonstrable difference between me binge-watching 20 Lazy Game Reviews videos on YouTube and a cat sitting spellbound as water rolls down a transparent surface?
It might come down to it that I, in fact, am worse because I don’t think I’ve once seen the cats fall asleep during their daily watering. Myself? It’s not unheard of for me to awake with a start early in the morning and realize I fell asleep on the couch watching episodes of “The Simpsons” on Disney+.
I think it might be one of those cases where a pet looks like the owner and vice-versa. Except in this case the resemblance is a blank stare, hunched posture and the slightest hint of a numb posterior.
No, if I’m being honest with myself, I have to say there isn’t much difference between myself and those fuzzy little monsters. Beyond the fact that I shower rather than lick myself clean, I guess.
And thank God for that.