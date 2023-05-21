If there’s a couple of unnecessary monikers I like to label myself with these days it’s that I’m a dedicated pedestrian and a hat enthusiast.
Unfortunately, due to a recent stress fracture in my ankle, I’m reduced to hobbling rather than pedestrian-ing. While I might not be able to enjoy my morning walk to work like I usually do — one could say I’m mourning that walk at the moment — I can still indulge the latter.
I’ve wondered a few times where my predilection toward hats originated. While I tend more toward wide-brim lids today, even as a younger person, I was rarely without a ballcap or bandana adorning my noggin.
Looking back through the old childhood archives has revealed a few possibilities for inspiration, as well as the final straw that pushed me toward the world of brims and crowns.
Red mage/red wizard from Final Fantasy 1
I was a kid of the late 1980s and early 1990s, so of course Nintendo and its Entertainment System were baked into the atmosphere of the era.
I played a lot of Super Mario Bros. and Tetris with my mom back then, but when I got the rare moment alone with that beautiful gray box, one of my favorites was the first Final Fantasy.
Did I know what was going on? No. Was I at all aware of how to play the game? Also no.
But I sure dug the jauntily cocked hat perched upon the red mage character class. It also gets extra points for having a stylish, if nondescript, feather tucked into the brim.
It wouldn’t be until years later — in high school — that I would get even half way through the game, let alone eventually beat it. And I think it’s telling that at that half-way point when all the classes get upgraded, the red wizard is barely different from the red mage. If anything, the hat just gets bigger.
Indy
While he might be named after the dog, he was also the main character of the first live action movie I ever saw in a theater.
The year 1989 was quite the ride for movies, and even though my parents wouldn’t let me go see “Batman” that summer — much too dark for a 6-year-old, they said — “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” was allowed.
And what a consolation prize. Indiana Jones! Petra! A fight on a tank! Millions of rats! Sean Connery!
What a ride it was, and much like any kid, the Indiana Jones fedora was instantly iconic and much sought after. It was almost on par with my need for a proton pack, brought on of course, by the second live-action movie I saw in a theater: “Ghostbusters II.”
To this day, despite the fact that “Raiders of the Lost Ark” is often considered (and might very well be) the best of the Indiana Jones movies, “Last Crusade” will always be first in my heart.
Harry Dresden’s (non?) existent hat
This is a more recent example, but one that bears some lighthearted scrutiny.
The Dresden Files series of novels stars one Harry Dresden, a wizard for hire and perennial punching bag for a lot of supernatural creatures.
One curious aspect of the books are the covers.
While the purported Harry Dresden portrayed on the covers tends to follow the one described in the books fairly accurately — black leather duster, wizard’s staff and dark countenance all accounted for. But there’s one curious addition that’s never mentioned in the text: a black fedora.
Maybe Harry is just tipping his fedora to the m’ladies on the side, but it seems like a hat would be both a liability and quickly carried away considering the number of wind spells he slings. Ventas Servitas!
Maggie O’Connell’s boyfriend diorama
And, finally the one that tipped the scales and brought me into the hat fold.
“Northern Exposure” was a comedy-drama-bit-of-weirdness that graced televisions for six seasons starting in 1990. Though I was perhaps a bit young for it at the time — I’m sure about 75% of it flew way over my head — I’ve come back to it many times over the years.
While doing a rewatch in college, I was struck by Maggie O’Connell’s diorama of dead boyfriends. Maggie, being extremely unlucky in the love department, most often parted ways with her beaus not through a breakup but through them shuffling off the mortal coil.
In one episode we’re introduced to her diorama of dead boyfriends, each sporting an iconic black fedora on their skeletal pates.
While it might seem like I’m tempting fate, I couldn’t help but think, “Wow, those are fetching accoutrements.”
Soon, I had thrown my own hat in the ring, and haven’t looked back with a bare head since.
After all, we can’t stop here. This is hat country.
