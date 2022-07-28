MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, continues their summer season with “Nunsense,” a comic musical.
Opening today, the show will run through Sunday, Aug. 7.
When the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, they find that they are in need of funds for the burials.
The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium.
On Friday, Aug. 5, the audience is invited to stay after the performance for the “Page to Stage” talk back series. Meet the cast of “Nunsense,” ask questions about the show and get a glimpse behind the scenes.
On weekends before each show, the Deck Bar opens two hours before curtain with a variety of food options and beer and wine for purchase. One hour before show time, members of the resident company the Lake Stage to entertain. No reservations are necessary for this free show.
TLP’s Annual Gala will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The Gala is TLP’s biggest fundraiser of the year and features food, live and silent auctions and entertainment provided by the company.
Tickets are $75 per person and are available on the TLP website.
Information, show times and tickets for all events are available at www.timberlakeplay
house.org or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to intermission on show days and until 5 p.m. on days without performances.
