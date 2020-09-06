Bruce Kauffmann died on July 18 at home with his family after a short battle with cancer. He wrote enough columns until September. This will be his final one. Writing Bruce’s History Lesson was his greatest joy, and his family hopes you enjoyed reading his columns as much as he loved writing them.
“Everybody likes to talk about the weather,” Mark Twain joked, “but nobody ever does anything about it.”
In 1772, young Alexander Hamilton, who became one of the most important of America’s Founding Fathers, did do something about the weather. He wrote about it this week (Sept. 6), forever changing his future and America’s.
The weather in question was a hurricane that devastated the Virgin Island of St. Croix, Hamilton’s birthplace. Hamilton was approximately 15 (his birth year was never clear), having been born, in John Adam’s immortal phrase, a “bastard brat of a Scott pedlar.”
His mother, Rachel, had two sons with James Hamilton — Alexander and James Jr. — without being married. By 1772, Rachel was dead, and James Sr. had abandoned the family. Hamilton and his brother were virtually alone in the world.
This meant he had to fend for himself. He found work in a dry goods store owned by Nicholas Cruger, who traveled often to the American mainland, leaving Hamilton to mind the store. During Cruger’s absences, Hamilton would write to him, describing the store’s transaction. So by 1772, both his management and writing skills were polished.
The hurricane destroyed hundreds of homes and ships, which Hamilton, in the fateful letter (to his absent father), described as, “The roaring of the sea and wind, fiery meteors flying about it in the air, the prodigious glare of almost perpetual lightning, the crash of the falling houses.”
Hamilton then described the storm as a metaphor for divine intervention and even passed judgment on the relief measures then being organized by local authorities.
By chance, Hamilton’s letter came to the attention of the local paper, The Royal Danish-American Gazette, which published it on Oct. 3, 1772 under the byline, “by a Youth of the Island.” When the island’s leading religious figure, the Rev. Hugh Knox, read the letter, he was so impressed with Hamilton’s writing skill and reasoning ability that he met with Nicholas Cruger to discuss furthering the boy’s education.
As a result, with Cruger’s and Knox’s financial backing, the penniless young man wound up studying at the prestigious King’s College (now Columbia University) in New York.
The rest is history. Taking advantage of the opportunities afforded to him in America, Hamilton rose to be the most indispensable member of George Washington’s staff during the Revolutionary War. Thanks to his ongoing education — he had a knack for economics and finance — he became President Washington’s Treasury secretary, where he created a modern economic and financial system that is the foundation for our economy today.
This means Hamilton’s future, and to some related extent America’s, was as figuratively shaped by the winds of fate.