Marv Levy, the 97-year-old former NFL coach of the Buffalo Bills (he lead them to four straight Super Bowl contests), once said: “Age is inevitable. Aging isn’t.” You know that’s my science-based belief, too — about your body and your mind.
It looks like a lot of folks are paying attention. A study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reveals that the prevalence of dementia in Americans age 65 and older has declined by 30.1%! In 2000, around 12.2% of older folks had dementia. By 2016, it had dropped to 8.5%.
What changed? More folks are taking steps to avoid brain-damaging cardiovascular disease, including taking statins and anti-hypertensives. Plus, cardiovascular- and brain-damaging cigarette smoking hit an all-time low — in 2018 just 13.7% of Americans smoked tobacco. In addition, there was a substantial increase in educational levels. (“Use it or lose it,” applies to your brain, too.) Also, in 2000, 29.5% of 74- to 84-year-old women had worked for more than 30 years during their lifetime. By 2016, that increased to 59%. More work stimulates cognitive activity, raises income and access to health care, and creates supportive communities that persist into retirement. All of that boosts cognitive reserve.
You can reduce your dementia risk even more with the 33 ways to slow brain aging that I explain in my book “The Great Age Reboot.” Just think about it! You have the power to protect your brain. But don’t think about it too long — act today to have a sharper mind tomorrow.
