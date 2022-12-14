Marv Levy, the 97-year-old former NFL coach of the Buffalo Bills (he lead them to four straight Super Bowl contests), once said: “Age is inevitable. Aging isn’t.” You know that’s my science-based belief, too — about your body and your mind.

It looks like a lot of folks are paying attention. A study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reveals that the prevalence of dementia in Americans age 65 and older has declined by 30.1%! In 2000, around 12.2% of older folks had dementia. By 2016, it had dropped to 8.5%.

