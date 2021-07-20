The University of Dubuque Heritage Center will host a volunteer usher open house and orientation at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, in John and Alice Butler Hall.
Food will be available, and the event is free and open to the public.
Volunteer ushers guide patrons to their seats, distribute programs, answer questions and create a safe and welcoming live performance environment.
Additional volunteer positions within Heritage Center, including tech crew, back of house operations and in the Bisignano Art Gallery also might be available.
Those interested must be at least 18, able to climb stairs and stand for an extended period and adhere to a dress code. Hours vary for each show, including some 2021-2022 Live at Heritage Center SchoolBus Performing Series shows during the day, as well as matinee performances.
For more information, contact Victoria Molle at 563-589-3432 or vmolle@dbq.edu.