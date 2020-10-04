The monsters, mystery and magic surrounding the month of October each year have been a staple of literature for centuries, from Mary Shelley shaping the science fiction genre with her 1818 novel “Frankenstein” to the continued popularity of Stephen King titles.
Dena Kurt, an employee at River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St., said that reading spooky stories or thriller novels offers a different, and altogether more satisfying, fright than watching movies in the same genre.
“In things like Alfred Hitchcock movies, there’s all this blood and gore everywhere,” she said. “In books, there’s just the hint of something happening, leaving it to your own imagination.”
Kurt gave many recommendations of personal favorites and popular titles from River Lights to put readers in a Halloween mood, from children’s books to nonfiction works for adults.
However, her favorite book adjacent to the upcoming holiday is one she said people of any age would enjoy: “The Graveyard Book,” by Neil Gaiman. The novel tells the story of a boy who grows up living in a graveyard, raised by ghosts after his family was murdered.
“It’s quiet and touching, and it always gets you to think about what it is to be alone and the fear that that generates,” Kurt said.
“We Have Always Lived in the Castle,” the mind-bending 1962 mystery novel by Shirley Jackson, also is one of Kurt’s favorites.
“I’m always uncomfortable reading that because you don’t know whether you’re looking at a supernatural occurrence or if it’s all in your head,” she said.
Classic horror and gothic novels also frequently are sold at River Lights, she noted, including “Frankenstein,” Bram Stocker’s “Dracula” and Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.”
“We continue to sell copies of all of these,” Kurt said. “In a way, these stories are timeless. They all touch on our own psyche, the fear we have that people aren’t who they say they are. Even though it’s an older written book, the buildup is subtle.”
Sheila Hargrave, owner of BookWorm Bookstore & More, located at 110 S. Riverview St. in Bellevue, Iowa, said her store doesn’t sell too many scary stories beyond the occasional Stephen King novel.
What does sell well at BookWorm is a genre of novels called cozy mysteries, which Hargrave loves. Cozy mysteries, or “cozies,” are a subgenre of crime fiction where most of the graphic elements take place out of the view of the reader.
“They’ve got the theme, they’ve got the murder, but they don’t have the blood and gore,” Hargrave said. “Since the pandemic, cozies have picked up. I think people are looking for something simple and easy.”
In addition to being easy reads, she said cozies typically have neat covers and catchy titles, like “Gourd to Death,” “Boston Cream Murder” and “Knit of the Living Dead.”
Both Hargrave and Kurt noted that people are drawn to nonfiction books that offer some mystery or Halloween spirit.
“The Witches,” by Stacy Schiff, is one of the nonfiction choices at River Lights. Kurt said that the book, which delves into the history of the 17th century Salem Witch Trials, looks at how hysteria and fear led to the persecution and death of those on trial for witchcraft.
A nonfiction book popular in the store’s kid zone is “Zombies — Fact or Fiction?” that presents facts and history of zombie lore, which aren’t always similar to what’s presented in movies and television shows.
“We have an awful lot of young people looking for truth,” Kurt said. “They’re really drawn to that kind of writing. They really want to make up their own mind with those kind of facts.”
At BookWorm, “Ghostly Tales of Iowa” and “Haunted Iowa” are popular choices.
“People are always trying to find a connection to where they’ve been or where they grew up,” Hargrave said. “People will flip through those looking for their hometown.”
Hargrave added she had a ghostly encounter close to home — right in the BookWorm store, in fact.
While she hasn’t noticed anything strange in a while, she said strange happenings like items moving overnight had been occurring for weeks.
“I would tell my employees, and they’d be like ‘Yeah, right,’ but it does eventually happen,” she said. “That’s my story, and I’m sticking to it.”