If your birthday is today: Look for opportunities. Be creative, think outside the box and make your dreams a reality. Head in a direction that excites you and puts your skills to good use. Progress is the ultimate achievement.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Deal with sensitive issues and solve problems. Being compassionate and understanding will encourage honesty, trust and resolution in others. Choose intelligence over aggression, and you'll receive unexpected rewards.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take pride in what you do. A change may tempt you, but don't act in haste. Focus on fitness, honing your skills and enforcing a practical plan.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) An old acquaintance will extend information that will change the way you think or do things. A heart-to-heart discussion will improve a meaningful relationship.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Slow down and take time to absorb information before you try to tackle pressing situations. Taking care of your needs first is in your best interest.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) If you share your intentions with someone special, you'll develop a plan that will bring you closer to achieving a longtime dream. A positive lifestyle adjustment will add to your happiness.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Keep an open mind, but don't believe everything you hear. Arguments won't solve anything, but intelligence and compromise will help you keep the peace. Make self-improvement a priority.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Work with someone like-minded to build a solid foundation for new prospects. A positive change at home will bring you closer to a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Move things around and clear a space to work on a project that excites you. Personal gains look promising. Commit to something or someone who will contribute to your happiness.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) If you express your thoughts and feelings, you will find out where you stand. Information will help you make a positive change to how you live and work.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take a step back and focus on self-improvement, personal gain and taking better care of yourself. Refuse to get involved in an unnecessary argument with someone who is looking for a fight.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Make a change that will put a smile on your face. Treat yourself to something special. Discuss your plans and be open to suggestions. You'll receive valuable information.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take physical action if you want to get things done. Set high expectations and deliver what you promise. Do the work and reap the rewards. Don't give in to temptation or shortcuts.
June 22