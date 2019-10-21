When kids go back to school, the germs come out to play. It doesn’t help that there is an increased risk for illness as the months progress. School, cold weather, holidays and diets all can play a role in decreased immune function during the fall and winter.
One of the most frequent questions I’m asked in my practice is, “How do I keep my family healthy through the holidays?”
Here are some tips:
Keep the whole family’s immune system strong. This is so important. If our immune systems are strong, we will fight off illness. It’s really as simple as that.
I recommend parents keep their cabinets stocked with the following:
- Vitamin D3 liquid or capsules: On average 1,000 IU daily for children and 5 to 10,000 IU for adults is beneficial. I have tested hundreds of vitamin D levels throughout the years, and more than 90% are deficient. When having your blood draw to test levels, 30 to 100 ng/ml is the reference range, but for optimal immune health 60 to 80 ng/ml is the goal.
- Organic elderberry syrup: Elderberries are naturally sweet, so the ingredients shouldn’t include any additives or flavors. Children typically take ½ tsp. daily for protection and adults take 1 tsp. If there is an acute illness going around, double the dose for both children and adults
- Vitamin C 500 mg chewable tablets: These are typically well liked by children and don’t have extra sugar or additives like gummies. Children take one daily, adults can take three daily and double for acute illness
Watch the family’s diet during these months. Knowing that the family might indulge more on holidays, use the days before, during and after to load up on nutritional foods.
- Make vegetable soups, smoothies and green juice for the family.
- If there’s a lot of congestion during the winter season (stuffy nose, ear infections, sinusitis, lung congestion or asthma), minimize dairy or remove from it from the diet. Dairy is a common culprit for mucus buildup and the above symptoms.
Do things that keep you feeling de-stressed. Holidays can be hard and wear on our immune systems. Maybe you can’t avoid aunt (negative) Nancy at the holiday functions, but you can help yourself de-stress prior to being in those situations.
- Start a gratitude journal and write three (or more) things that you are grateful for each day.
- Take time to do what lights your soul on fire. Is it cooking? Watching a new movie? Writing? Practicing yoga? Dancing? Getting a massage? The more you stay present to your needs this holiday season, the more you will show up present to your family and friends.
If you follow the above recommendations, I can guarantee your mind and body will feel more energized, mobile and present.
And, as always, seek advice from your medical providers if you have questions.