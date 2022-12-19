If your birthday is today: Take deep breaths and relax with loved ones. Focus on balance, equality and integrity. A minimalist attitude will help you put things in perspective and keep overindulgence at bay.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Broken promises will leave you in a difficult position. Focus on what you can achieve, and protect your reputation and assets.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Dig in. The more intent you are to crack a challenge, the less interference you'll encounter. It's time to make a change.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) A sensitive issue will surface. Listen, but don't share your opinion. Engage in activities that require physical, not mental, energy.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Choose to dazzle others with kindness and hands-on help. Spend less, do more and build strong relationships.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take better care of yourself and don't believe everything you hear. Having personal papers in place before the year ends will put your mind at ease.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You'll thrive with change. Embrace what life has to offer. Use your experience and connections to conquer your goals.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Focus on what you are trying to achieve. Demonstrate your skills, knowledge and talent, and you'll raise awareness, and whatever else you need, to reach your goal.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Express interest in what others do or think, and you'll gain input and support to turn your dream into a reality.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Think before you say something you'll regret. Refrain from initiating change prematurely. Find the best solution and work with anyone your plans might influence.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Personal growth is in the stars, and the path to discovery will give you hope for a brighter future. Travel and communication are featured.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Choose your words wisely when dealing with sensitive issues. Shared expenses or space will try your patience. Keep busy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Look at every angle before you make a statement or start something new. Approach others with finesse, and you'll have better luck getting your way..
