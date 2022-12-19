If your birthday is today: Take deep breaths and relax with loved ones. Focus on balance, equality and integrity. A minimalist attitude will help you put things in perspective and keep overindulgence at bay.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Broken promises will leave you in a difficult position. Focus on what you can achieve, and protect your reputation and assets.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.