Dubuque Main Street and the Smokestack will host another free rooftop concert featuring local musicians.
The concert will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Dubuque County parking lot, 705 White St.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Charlotte’s Coffee House, Hot Diggity Dogz and Food Store.
The event also will include a free education station that will hand out masks and provide public health information.
Those attending are required to wear masks when unable to remain six feet apart, as well as follow other guidance provided by the City of Dubuque and other state and federal officials.
For more information, visit Dubuque Main Street’s and the Smokestack’s Facebook pages, as well as downtowndubuque.org/event/rooftop-concert.