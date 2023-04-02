Last summer, a theater director I’d known for many years who had become a dear friend called and asked if I would consider performing in another of his Galena (Ill.) Cemetery Walks.
Comprised of a handful of monologues depicting the lives of Galena residents whose final resting place was in the city’s Greenwood Cemetery, it was a passion project Ronn Toebaas had taken on for nearly two decades as a fundraiser for the Jo Daviess County (Ill.) Historical Society. He compiled all of the research, then methodically gave life to the individuals through his words and thoughtful direction.
Unbeknownst to me, my mom was coming to the end of her cancer journey. With as heavy as everything was in that moment of my life and with the minimal amount of rehearsals Ronn was proposing, I thought it might provide a sliver of levity for me, and I agreed to the performances.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it had been some time since I had seen Ronn. Strangely, I had just been thinking my husband and I needed to reach out to him to catch up.
Active in the area’s theater scene, I had met Ronn and his wife Alice in my mid-20s through the Galena Main Street Players, of which Ronn and Alice were co-founders.
An educator by trade, Ronn also came with an impressive theater pedigree, directing for a variety of professional theaters throughout Chicago and Wisconsin — once even being dubbed the “grand pumba of Chicago theater” by a prestigious playwright.
He and Alice, an accomplished costume designer, eventually made their home in Galena, renovating an old miner’s cottage built into the side of a bluff.
Any opportunity to collaborate with either of them was a little like winning the lottery. Ronn was knowledgeable, professional and set a high bar for performers that he expected them to meet. But he also was kind and compassionate.
Alice was warm, funny and oh so talented. For the character Ronn could draw out of you through his skilled direction, Alice made you look good doing it.
I always came away from those collaborations rejuvenated. Ronn was one of those rare unicorns who was so good at his craft, it somehow elevated yours. And if he saw something in you or believed in you enough to want to work with you, it was a tremendous compliment.
My mom ended up passing away a week before our cemetery walk performances. However, with Ronn’s help, I was able to push through it. The character I was portraying — Lena Schmohl, a milliner and one of Galena’s early entrepreneurs — was written so whimsically and tough. In particular, there were some poignant lines Ronn had written for her about loss. Embodying her lifted my spirits and was therapeutic in a way.
One day, after one of the final run throughs in the cemetery, Ronn and I fell into a long conversation about death, sitting in the middle of all the tombstones. In 2011, Alice had passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer as well. He confessed that a big part of him went with her.
Then he told me that while he wasn’t looking to go anywhere anytime soon, he didn’t fear death. He was confident that he had led a good life and had accomplished a lot.
It was comforting.
Ronn passed away on Feb. 27. He was 81.
And he really had accomplished a lot.
Upon retirement, recent years had found him exploring a new career in antiques. His cemetery walk collection of monologues had been published into several books. He had just completed appearing in a movie.
He had continued directing and producing shows — many of which my husband and I were lucky enough to partner with him in. With as experienced as he was, he always treated us like creative equals, however “green” we may have been by comparison. We always felt challenged, but seen. He inspired us to be as thoughtful, as thorough and as generous as he was in the creative process.
No one in the world was more excited for me when I signed my first contract for a professional opera.
Countless dinners were shared. My husband and I even vacationed with Ronn, after Alice passed away, renting a beautiful lakeside home in Door County, Wis. — a place very special to all of us. Often our personal vacations there in late summer overlapped, and we’d arrange to meet for breakfast or dinner.
Ever proud of his Norwegian heritage, he threw epic Syttende Mai parties in his gorgeous garden he planted in Alice’s memory.
Ronn shared a reading at my wedding — the same one that was shared when he wed Alice.
And when my mom died, he not only was a great comfort and support, but he helped me go through her house, appraising antique items, always seeming to offer exactly the words of wisdom that I needed to hear.
Before his passing, he and I were coordinating a time for to collaborate in voice lessons because — ever desiring to keep learning — he had a goal of performing a recital.
To say the loss of Ronn’s presence will be felt in the community doesn’t seem to do him justice. But I take comfort he wasn’t afraid, he was rightly satisfied with a life well-lived, and he is reunited with his beloved Alice.
