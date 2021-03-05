Standout lead performances and a creative script make “The Broken Hearts Gallery” one of the best romantic comedies of last year.
Following a rough break-up, Lucy opens an art gallery in New York City. People bring items from their past relationships to display as a form of coping with their loss.
The film stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Molly Gordon. It is written and directed by Natalie Krinsky.
“The Broken Hearts Gallery” soars from the outstanding chemistry between Viswanathan and Montgomery. The unlikely pair have a witty and investing banter. Their scenes together feel authentic. The romance is well-developed and isn’t riddled with clichés.
Viswanathan especially shines. Her comedic timing is one of the best parts of the film. Her charismatic energy translates to a protagonist that you want to see succeed. She brings such lovable life to the character. I can’t wait to see her performances down the road.
Montgomery sheds his tough guy edge from his “Stranger Things” character. His performance is more layered and subtle. There’s a quiet, yet charming, demeanor to his performance that I gravitated to.
Krinsky incorporates some fun secondary characters. The plot is an irresistible and creative turn on the romantic comedy genre. The writing is snappy and free-flowing. All of these factors boost the film.
My only qualm comes down to the casting of Ambudkar’s character. He plays Lucy’s ex-boyfriend, and he has some considerable screen time. I felt like his acting was stiff and awkward. The writing wasn’t the issue here; I believe he was miscast. It was a distraction in most of his scenes. He wasn’t quite on the same page as his co-stars, unfortunately.
Despite this, “The Broken Hearts Gallery” is a standout romantic comedy. With confident direction and lead performances, the creative plot and witty script are only icing on the cake. It’s a feel-good movie that I’ll recommend to my friends. Don’t miss this one.
I give “The Broken Hearts Gallery” 4.5 stars out of 5. It is rated PG-13 and runs for 1 hour and 48 minutes. It’s available to buy or rent through digital retailers.