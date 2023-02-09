The internet seems convinced that Abraham Lincoln once said: “Two of my favorite things are sitting on my front porch smoking a pipe of sweet hemp and playing my Hohner harmonica.” However, the date often given for that declaration is two years before Hohner started making harmonicas. Seems the quote is dishonest about Honest Abe.

What is true, however, is that many of our country’s esteemed elders — today — are smoking weed and it’s landing them in the ER. The UC San Diego School of Medicine reports that in California from 2005 to 2019, there was a 1,808% increase in the number of cannabis-related trips to the emergency department among folks aged 65 and older. In 2005, there were 366; in 2019, 12,167.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.