HARDCOVER FICTION
1. All the Devils Are Here, Louise Penny, Minotaur
2. The Lying Life of Adults, Elena Ferrante, Europa Editions
3. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi, Knopf
4. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
5. Squeeze Me, Carl Hiaasen, Knopf
6. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
7. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow
8. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
9. Luster, Raven Leilani, FSG
10. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
11. Hamnet, Maggie O'Farrell, Knopf
12. The Exiles, Christina Baker Kline, Custom House
13. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam
14. The Order, Daniel Silva, Harper
15. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
3. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
4. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., S&S
5. His Truth Is Marching On, Jon Meacham, Random House
6. Vesper Flights, Helen MacDonald, Grove Press
7. Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Gallery Books
8. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
9. Donald Trump v. The United States: Inside the Struggle to Stop a President, Michael S. Schmidt, Random House
10. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
11. Twilight of the Gods: War in the Western Pacific, 1944-1945, Ian W. Toll, Norton
12. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
13. Breath, James Nestor, Riverhead Books
14. I Have Something to Tell You: A Memoir, Chasten Buttigieg, Atria Books
15. Hoax, Brian Stelter, Atria/One Signal Publishers
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
2. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
4. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
5. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
6. Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead, Olga Tokarczuk, Riverhead Books
7. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Anchor
8. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Anchor
9. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
10. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi, Vintage
11. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
12. Parable of the Sower, Octavia E. Butler, Grand Central
13. The Institute, Stephen King, Gallery Books
14. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
15. When No One Is Watching, Alyssa Cole, Morrow
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
2. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
3. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
4. So You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press
5. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
6. Intimations, Zadie Smith, Penguin
7. Stamped from the Beginning, Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books
8. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander, New Press
9. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
10. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage
11. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris, Penguin
12. The Yellow House, Sarah M. Broom, Grove Press
13. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, One World
14. My Grandmother's Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
15. Know My Name, Chanel Miller, Penguin
MASS MARKET
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Lethal Agent, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Pocket
4. The Guardians, John Grisham, Dell
5. The Family Lawyer, James Patterson, Grand Central
6. The Outsider, Stephen King, Pocket
7. One Good Deed, David Baldacci, Grand Central
8. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine
9. The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Malcom X, Ballantine
10. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Perigee
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
3. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
4. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
5. This Book Is Anti-Racist, Tiffany Jewell, Aurelia Durand (Illus.), Frances Lincoln Children's Books
6. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
8. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
9. A Whale of the Wild, Rosanne Parry, Lindsay Moore (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
10. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. The Silver Arrow, Lev Grossman, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
12. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
13. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. Witches of Brooklyn (An Indies Introduce Title), Sophie Escabasse, Random House Graphic
YOUNG ADULT
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
3. Punching the Air, Ibi Zoboi, Yusef Salaam, Balzer + Bray
4. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. A Peculiar Peril, Jeff VanderMeer, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
7. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
8. Fable, Adrienne Young, Wednesday Books
9. You Should See Me in a Crown (An Indies Introduce Title), Leah Johnson, Scholastic Press
10. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
11. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
12. Elatsoe, Darcie Little Badger, Rovina Cai (Illus.), Levine Querido
13. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
14. Raybearer (An Indies Introduce Title), Jordan Ifueko, Amulet
15. Dear Martin (An Indies Introduce Title), Nic Stone, Ember
CHILDREN'S ILLUSTRATED
1. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. I Am Every Good Thing, Derrick Barnes, Gordon C. James (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
4. I Promise, LeBron James, Nina Mata (Illus.), Harper
5. Wild Symphony, Dan Brown, Susan Batori (Illus.), Rodale Kids
6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
7. The Day You Begin, Jacqueline Woodson, Rafael López (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
8. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
9. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
10. You Matter, Christian Robinson, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
11. Something Happened in Our Town: A Child's Story about Racial Injustice, Marianne Celano, et al., Magination Press
12. Kamala and Maya's Big Idea, Meena Harris, Ana Ramírez González (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
13. The Barnabus Project, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Devin Fan, Tundra Books
14. All Are Welcome, Alexandra Penfold, Suzanne Kaufman (Illus.), Knopf Books for Young Readers
15. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
CHILDREN'S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix, New in Series: Grime and Punishment
2. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix (hardcover and paperback), Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic, New in Series: Logan Likes Mary Anne!
3. Twilight (hardcover and paperback), Stephenie Meyer, Little Brown
4. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
5. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. The Hunger Games (hardcover and paperback), Suzanne Collins, Scholastic
10. American Royals (hardcover and paperback), Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers, New in Series: Majesty