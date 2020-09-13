HARDCOVER FICTION

1. All the Devils Are Here, Louise Penny, Minotaur

2. The Lying Life of Adults, Elena Ferrante, Europa Editions

3. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi, Knopf

4. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books

5. Squeeze Me, Carl Hiaasen, Knopf

6. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

7. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow

8. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey

9. Luster, Raven Leilani, FSG

10. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books

11. Hamnet, Maggie O'Farrell, Knopf

12. The Exiles, Christina Baker Kline, Custom House

13. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam

14. The Order, Daniel Silva, Harper

15. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House

2. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World

3. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press

4. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., S&S

5. His Truth Is Marching On, Jon Meacham, Random House

6. Vesper Flights, Helen MacDonald, Grove Press

7. Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Gallery Books

8. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown

9. Donald Trump v. The United States: Inside the Struggle to Stop a President, Michael S. Schmidt, Random House

10. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

11. Twilight of the Gods: War in the Western Pacific, 1944-1945, Ian W. Toll, Norton

12. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad, Sourcebooks

13. Breath, James Nestor, Riverhead Books

14. I Have Something to Tell You: A Memoir, Chasten Buttigieg, Atria Books

15. Hoax, Brian Stelter, Atria/One Signal Publishers

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor

2. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay

3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

4. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth

5. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

6. Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead, Olga Tokarczuk, Riverhead Books

7. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Anchor

8. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Anchor

9. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria

10. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi, Vintage

11. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat

12. Parable of the Sower, Octavia E. Butler, Grand Central

13. The Institute, Stephen King, Gallery Books

14. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper

15. When No One Is Watching, Alyssa Cole, Morrow

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press

2. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage

3. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

4. So You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press

5. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright

6. Intimations, Zadie Smith, Penguin

7. Stamped from the Beginning, Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books

8. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander, New Press

9. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World

10. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage

11. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris, Penguin

12. The Yellow House, Sarah M. Broom, Grove Press

13. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, One World

14. My Grandmother's Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press

15. Know My Name, Chanel Miller, Penguin

MASS MARKET

1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet

3. Lethal Agent, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Pocket

4. The Guardians, John Grisham, Dell

5. The Family Lawyer, James Patterson, Grand Central

6. The Outsider, Stephen King, Pocket

7. One Good Deed, David Baldacci, Grand Central

8. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine

9. The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Malcom X, Ballantine

10. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Perigee

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

1. Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

2. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper

3. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper

4. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper

5. This Book Is Anti-Racist, Tiffany Jewell, Aurelia Durand (Illus.), Frances Lincoln Children's Books

6. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

7. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books

8. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams

9. A Whale of the Wild, Rosanne Parry, Lindsay Moore (Illus.), Greenwillow Books

10. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

11. The Silver Arrow, Lev Grossman, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

12. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

13. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

14. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

15. Witches of Brooklyn (An Indies Introduce Title), Sophie Escabasse, Random House Graphic

YOUNG ADULT

1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

2. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads

3. Punching the Air, Ibi Zoboi, Yusef Salaam, Balzer + Bray

4. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

6. A Peculiar Peril, Jeff VanderMeer, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

7. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books

8. Fable, Adrienne Young, Wednesday Books

9. You Should See Me in a Crown (An Indies Introduce Title), Leah Johnson, Scholastic Press

10. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers

11. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember

12. Elatsoe, Darcie Little Badger, Rovina Cai (Illus.), Levine Querido

13. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books

14. Raybearer (An Indies Introduce Title), Jordan Ifueko, Amulet

15. Dear Martin (An Indies Introduce Title), Nic Stone, Ember

CHILDREN'S ILLUSTRATED

1. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila

2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

3. I Am Every Good Thing, Derrick Barnes, Gordon C. James (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books

4. I Promise, LeBron James, Nina Mata (Illus.), Harper

5. Wild Symphony, Dan Brown, Susan Batori (Illus.), Rodale Kids

6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam

7. The Day You Begin, Jacqueline Woodson, Rafael López (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books

8. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

9. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)

10. You Matter, Christian Robinson, Atheneum Books for Young Readers

11. Something Happened in Our Town: A Child's Story about Racial Injustice, Marianne Celano, et al., Magination Press

12. Kamala and Maya's Big Idea, Meena Harris, Ana Ramírez González (Illus.), Balzer + Bray

13. The Barnabus Project, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Devin Fan, Tundra Books

14. All Are Welcome, Alexandra Penfold, Suzanne Kaufman (Illus.), Knopf Books for Young Readers

15. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam

CHILDREN'S SERIES

1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix, New in Series: Grime and Punishment

2. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix (hardcover and paperback), Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic, New in Series: Logan Likes Mary Anne!

3. Twilight (hardcover and paperback), Stephenie Meyer, Little Brown

4. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

5. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet

7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

8. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

9. The Hunger Games (hardcover and paperback), Suzanne Collins, Scholastic

10. American Royals (hardcover and paperback), Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers, New in Series: Majesty