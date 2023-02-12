In the latter part of the 19th century, guests at Dubuque hotels like the Julien House, the Lorimier House and the Key City House included such luminaries as Mark Twain, Abraham Lincoln and Buffalo Bill Cody.
In addition to the famous clientele that graced the lobbies and hospitality suites, a number of wealthy Dubuquers also made regular visits to hotel restaurants, expecting fine meals and service.
On a Sunday afternoon at the Lorimier House, located at Eighth and Bluff streets (where the Telegraph Herald building stands), guests could order from a menu that included boiled lake trout in egg sauce, turkey with dressing, spring lamb with mint sauce, veal pie, cold roast ham or corned beef.
Accompaniments included shrimp salad, coleslaw, cucumbers, Bermuda onions and Queen olives. For dessert, diners could choose from an array of pies, cakes, ice cream and fruit.
Across town at the Julien House, an annual meeting of the Grand Commandery of the Masons in the fall of 1874 demanded a very high-end menu, which included oyster and clam chowder soups, chicken, wild duck, calves’ feet with Madeira jelly, baked ham and pickled lobster.
And not to be forgotten, sweets included fruit, jelly rolls, cakes, macarons, cream puffs, Italian creams, nuts and assorted candies.
At Key City House, a fierce rival of the Julien House, fresh soft shell turtle with Madeira olives and radishes could be had. If you weren’t in the mood for turtle, there always was roast beef or chicken or veal pot pie, and you could finish your meal with baked cobbler with brandy sauce or cantaloupe ice cream.
In the summer of 1874, an “eating house war” between the hotels in the city, particularly the Julien House and the Key City House, piqued the interest of residents through the summer months. While the paper reported that the “war” was causing “considerable strife” among the hotels who were competing for business from residents and visitors alike, the paper also reported that it was good for the community to have an array of choices.
The heated competition between the hotels was kickstarted by W.W. Pyne, proprietor of the Key City House on Third and Main streets, just a block away from the Julien House at Second and Main, which was operated by W.W. Woodworth.
Pyne traveled to St. Louis at the end of June to purchase an omnibus. A precursor to the modern-day bus, it was a large horse-drawn coach that could hold up to 10 passengers at a time. Pyne thought the omnibus could carry customers to his hotel from the Illinois Central Railroad depot. Better yet, the ride would be at no charge. Lorimier House soon followed with their bus.
Soon, hotel employees were being sent to the station to talk up their hotel as passengers disembarked from the train. The Dubuque Herald described the scene: “The Key City (House) on one side, and hotels arrayed on the other as opponents. When one hears the babble of voices on the arrival of the train at the depot, especially if he be a stranger just from the cars, he is utterly bewildered.”
The sound must have been like carnival barkers at the fair: “The Julien House! Best hotel in the state, and the first-class house of the city!”; “The Lorimier House! Newly furnished! Right hand bus for the Lorimier!”; “Remember the Tremont! Eighth and Iowa! Just two dollars a day!”; “Free bus to the Key City House! Cost you nothing for a ride to the Key City!”
The Herald reported that the noise sounded a lot like “laying hens — each runner claiming that he represents the best house. Which is the best, if one is better than the other, is hard to tell.”
While the “war” didn’t lead to any casualties, there was at least one incident of assault.
Joseph Meyer, the baggage master chief at the train station, reported on July 15, just a few weeks after the Key City’s omnibus was put into service, that W.W. Pyne, the proprietor of the Key City House, had assaulted him.
While the details weren’t fully reported, it can be safe to assume that the confrontation occurred because of a disagreement regarding the omnibus at the train depot.
On July 22, Mr. Pyne appeared before a judge, pled guilty and paid a one-cent fine, along with court costs.
It is presumed that the “eating house wars” of 1874 didn’t last long after that.
Sources: Telegraph Herald Archives; Encyclopedia Dubuque, www.encyclopediadubuque.org.
