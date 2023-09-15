When growing up in Elkader, Iowa, there wasn’t much that brought my sister, Crystal, and I together that didn’t involve arguing, pushing each other’s buttons or smacking the other around.
Except for Fox Mulder and Dana Scully.
For 60 minutes in the fall through spring every Sunday night — I came into the series later, when I was a little more age appropriate, and the show had moved from Friday nights to Sundays — with the lights off in the dark, my sister and I watched the glow of our television screen with extreme anticipation for the newest episode of “The X-Files,” which remarkably debuted 30 years ago this month on Fox.
Without question for me, “The X-Files” is the greatest television show of all time. Creator Chris Carter delivered that perfect blend of horror and comedy, along with drama, thrills, chills and even a little romance that keeps me coming back for more.
In the past decade, I’ve rewatched the entire series twice, and those journeys have only reaffirmed my belief that “The X-Files” stands at the top of my television mountain — or unidentified flying object.
While I might not work in sports any longer, there was nothing like coming back home at nearly midnight and throwing on an episode of “The X-Files” in the dark before heading to bed. It’s that perfect dose of nostalgia before going night-night in my jam-jams.
During the show’s original network run, my sister and I didn’t care to spend much time together. In fact, we were probably each other’s “Cigarette Smoking Man,” conspiring to ruin the other’s best laid plans. But for those 60 minutes of “The X-Files,” we made a great team like Mulder and Scully.
Naturally, Crystal had the hots for Mulder like I did for Scully. I’m pretty sure she had a giant David Duchovny poster on her bedroom wall, while my Gillian Anderson crush never quite went that far.
In today’s world of streaming, missing an episode of your favorite show doesn’t really mean anything. If it’s still on classic network or cable TV and you miss it, just catch it on the streaming app the next day, no problem. If it’s made for a streaming platform, you can binge away at your own discretion.
If you missed an episode of “The X-Files” in the 1990s, you missed a lot. You had better hope someone was recording the episode for you on a blank VHS tape — whether it was a “monster of the week” episode or any of the major storyline “mythology” episodes.
For us, we didn’t like to miss a single minute. Kids and teens today will never know the feeling of pure heart-racing adrenaline that was running to the bathroom on a commercial break and getting back before the show returned. My sister and I took turns between being the one dashing to the potty or hanging back and yelling, “It’s back ooooooooooon,” as the other scrambled back to the couch.
If you’re watching “The X-Files” for the first time, it’s impossible for me to give you a top-five list. But some of my absolute favorites are: “Pilot,” “Squeeze,” “Ice,” “Eve,” “Darkness Falls,” “Tooms,” “The Host,” “Irresistible,” “Humbug,” “Our Town,” “Clyde Bruckman’s Final Repose,” “2Shy,” “Pusher,” “Jose Chung’s From Outer Space,” “Home,” “Unruhe,” “Paper Hearts,” “Small Potatoes,” “The Post-Modern Prometheus” and “Bad Blood,” just to name a few. I could gladly keep going.
When I think back on those Sunday nights in the 1990s, hanging with my sister and watching “The X-Files,” I realize that, while at the time it didn’t net immediate results, we were building on a relationship that has flourished in the many years since.
Thank you for bringing us together, Mulder and Scully. You too, FBI Assistant Director Skinner.
In fact, I’ve grown to learn the greatest truth in my life is to lean on, support and love unconditionally my family and friends in the same way that Mulder and Scully always did for each other. It’s something ingrained in my (not alien) DNA after growing up in a small town.
That’s my kind of truth, Mulder. And the truth, my friends, is out there.