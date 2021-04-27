Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater will host a virtual play, “Brief Interviews with Internet Cats,” by Patrick Greene.
Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, and Saturday, May 15.
Due to copyright restrictions, the video of the performance will not remain online. To view the performance, viewers must log into Facebook at the scheduled times.
Directed by Bell Tower Artistic Associate Sue Flogel, the cast will include Cathy Goodman, Megan Frankovich, Julie Sear, Jeannie Bergquist, Jon Aguilar, Jennifer DeCoste, Dakota Vaassen, Tia Ernst, Kevin Firnstahl, Megan Oltmanns, Stephen Green and Teresa Green.
This performance is free, but donations will be accepted.
For more information, call 563-588-3377 or visit www.belltowertheater.net or @BellTowerTheater on Facebook.